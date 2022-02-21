In The News

ICCR to offer online courses on Indian epics, Vedas, art, heritage

Portal to be launched soon

PTI

New Delhi, February 21

Aiming to disseminate traditional Indian knowledge, including about its art, architecture, timeless epics and Vedas, among the world community, the Indian Council for Cultural Relations will soon start new online courses, and a dedicated portal is likely to be launched on April 2, ICCR president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe said on Monday.

Addressing a press conference at Azad Bhawan here to share details about the Ministry of External Affairs' plans to hold celebrations under the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', he also said that a three-day crafts fair 'Coalescence', will be hosted in the city from February 23-25, wherein artists and craftspersons from 11 states will showcase traditional art forms.

During the ongoing celebrations to mark 75 years of India's Independence, "We are also going to start Universalisation of Traditional Indian Knowledge System or UTIKS, as part of which people living in foreign countries will be able to learn about traditional knowledge of our country through online courses, and appreciate our art, culture and epics like Mahabharata and Ramayana," Sahasrabuddhe said.

When asked about the courses to be offered, Sahasrabuddhe, also a Rajya Sabha member, said, "This will be our own way of running an edX or a Coursera on traditional Indian knowledge."

"There will be short-term and long-term online courses, ranging from four hours to 40 hours, on everything under the sun about the Indian culture. From recipe for rosogullah to fundamentals of Warli paintings, Madhubani art, appreciating the art of Ajanta and Ellora caves, understanding the basics of Vedas, introduction to Ramayana and Mahabharta, life of Babasaheb Ambedkar, among other subjects," he said.

The academic partner for this programme is Savitribai Phule Pune University, he added.

"Other institutions may join later, but to begin with, Savitribai Phule Pune University is our partner. This permanent course is open to all, and there is no bar on age or anything else. And, fee will be very nominal," Sahasrabuddhe said.

The ICCR president said a portal for UTIKS is ready and it is likely to be launched on April 2.

Asked who will launch the portal, he said, "We have requested our foreign minister for it." The portal will allow people across the world to register themselves online and enrol for these courses. One can complete a course and switch to another too, the Rajya Sabha member said.

