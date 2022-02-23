IIT Jodhpur invites applications for PG Diploma in Data Engineering and Cloud Computing

New Delhi, February 23

Indian Institute of Technology, Jodhpur (IIT Jodhpur), invites applications for its Post Graduate Diploma in Data Engineering and Cloud Computing. This postgraduate diploma programme is supported by WileyNXT, an online executive education programme partner.

The applications window for the programme is open until March 11, 2022 and its first batch is set to commence in the same month.

It is a 12-month intensive programme comprising 600+ learning hours and live online classes from the bespoke faculty of IIT Jodhpur. It offers a total of 36 academic credits with 18 credits per semester. A capstone project at the end of the programme focuses on the aspect of experiential learning. Candidates will also receive IIT Jodhpur alumni status after the successful completion of the program.

To enrol in this programme, candidates must have a bachelor's degree in engineering or science (4-year) or a master's degree in science, MCA, or a similar discipline, with a minimum of 50% score/ CGPA of 5.0 on a scale of 10 and corresponding proportional requirements. Additionally, the applicant must have a minimum of two years of work experience (following the completion of a bachelor's degree) in industry, R&D laboratories, or academic institutions.

The programme also has a mandatory in-campus immersion session encompassing 15 days per semester. The objective of immersion education is to provide a holistic learning experience while developing skills that differentiate learners in an increasingly competitive and ever-changing world. Along with the immersion, students will be able to participate in campus events and sessions.

Check out -IIT Jodhpur Post Graduate Diploma in Data Engineering & Cloud Computing