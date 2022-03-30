Internships and awards

AICTE Virtual Internship 2022

AICTE Virtual Internship 2022 is an initiative by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) which provides 20,000 virtual internships in cybersecurity through the Cisco Networking Academy programme.

Eligibility: Open for candidates who hold BTech./BE degree and specialisation from any with relevant skills and interests. The second and third-year engineering students studying in any engineering institution which is Cisco Networking Academy can also apply for the program.

Details: Rs 10,000 and a virtual certificate

Deadline: May 23, 2022

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/jcce/AEV7

NASI-Young Scientist Platinum Jubilee Awards 2022

NASI-Young Scientist Platinum Jubilee Awards 2022 is an initiative by the NASI for Indian/Overseas citizens of India below 35 years of age, recognizing promise, creativity and excellence in young scientists.

Eligibility: Open for Indian/Overseas citizen of India working in India below 35 years of age as of April 15, 2022, and have made notable contributions in any branch of S&T recognized by the NASI on the basis of work carried out in India.

Details: Rs 25,000 and other benefits

Deadline: April 15, 2022

Application mode: via email and post to - 5, Lajpat Rai Road, Mumfordganj, Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh - 211002; Email - nasi.allahabad1@gmail.com.

Short Url: www.b4s.in/jcce/NIY4

IGNCA Internship Scheme 2022

IGNCA Internship Scheme 2022 is an initiative of the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts, Delhi with an aim to provide exposure to various divisions/units within IGNCA through empirical collection and collation of in-house and other academic inputs.

Eligibility: Open for candidates pursuing graduation/postgraduation or research from any recognized universities/institutions within India or abroad.

Details: Rs 10,000 per month

Deadline: Round the year

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/jcce/GIP3

Inputs courtesy - buddy4study.com