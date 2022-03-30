Internships and awards

AICTE Virtual Internship 2022
AICTE Virtual Internship 2022 is an initiative by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) which provides 20,000 virtual internships in cybersecurity through the Cisco Networking Academy programme.
Eligibility: Open for candidates who hold BTech./BE degree and specialisation from any with relevant skills and interests. The second and third-year engineering students studying in any engineering institution which is Cisco Networking Academy can also apply for the program.
Details: Rs 10,000 and a virtual certificate
Deadline: May 23, 2022
Application mode: Online applications only
Short Url: www.b4s.in/jcce/AEV7
NASI-Young Scientist Platinum Jubilee Awards 2022
NASI-Young Scientist Platinum Jubilee Awards 2022 is an initiative by the NASI for Indian/Overseas citizens of India below 35 years of age, recognizing promise, creativity and excellence in young scientists.
Eligibility: Open for Indian/Overseas citizen of India working in India below 35 years of age as of April 15, 2022, and have made notable contributions in any branch of S&T recognized by the NASI on the basis of work carried out in India.
Details: Rs 25,000 and other benefits
Deadline: April 15, 2022
Application mode: via email and post to - 5, Lajpat Rai Road, Mumfordganj, Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh - 211002; Email - nasi.allahabad1@gmail.com.
Short Url: www.b4s.in/jcce/NIY4
IGNCA Internship Scheme 2022
IGNCA Internship Scheme 2022 is an initiative of the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts, Delhi with an aim to provide exposure to various divisions/units within IGNCA through empirical collection and collation of in-house and other academic inputs.
Eligibility: Open for candidates pursuing graduation/postgraduation or research from any recognized universities/institutions within India or abroad.
Details: Rs 10,000 per month
Deadline: Round the year
Application mode: Online applications only
Short Url: www.b4s.in/jcce/GIP3
Inputs courtesy - buddy4study.com
