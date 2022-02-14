Leadership programme for hospitality industry

The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts announces the launch of Leela Leadership Development Programme (LLDP), in response to a growing need for talent to support its expansion plans.

The 15-month programme is designed to identify and groom the best talent in the industry and nurture luxury leaders of tomorrow giving them a platform to enter this field. The programme is built around a world class curriculum, in partnership with Indian School of Hospitality (ISH) in alliance with Les Roches, an institute of higher education focused on reimagining hospitality education for today’s generation and tomorrow’s businesses.

Leela Leadership Development Programme is a tailored Management Training programme that takes into account the necessary skills and competencies specifically nuanced to cater to the needs of the hospitality industry and the expectations of a luxury consumer today. It facilitates functional training including knowledge, skills and behavioural aspects through a combination of classroom and on the job training with blended learning modules on global hospitality competencies.

Speaking on the launch of the programme, Anuraag Bhatnagar, Chief Operating Officer, The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts said, “Leela Leadership Development Programme is targeted at finding talent that has the potential to become future leaders of luxury hospitality and we are committed towards strengthening and developing these talents to take on leadership roles.”

Available for both internal and external candidates, this programme is available for those who have a bachelor’s degree in hospitality and one year of experience in a luxury hotel. The programme will develop the finest hospitality talent who have a passion for hospitality and transform and fast track their growth into Managers and future General Managers within The Leela.

The programme is inviting applications for three levels, General Management Trainee, Housekeeping Management Trainee and Sales Management Trainee. The programme will be conducted through boot camps and online classes, including capstone projects, assessments and extensive training at the iconic Leela properties.

The programme will also include immersive knowledge sessions at ISH’s campus in Gurugram and will offer an applied learning format through various expert sessions and workshops delivered by their faculty.

Interested candidates can apply on lldp@theleela.com with the subject line with the below mentioned application details:

Internal Candidates: Application for LLDP/ Full name of your hotel

External Candidates: Applications for LLDP/State of Residence