MG Nurture programme to mentor medical students from Ukraine

Gurgaon, March 7

Building upon the commitment of serving the student community, MG extends ‘Nurture’ in association with Vadodara Marathon to support the medical students who have returned from Ukraine.

Vadodara Marathon partners with top hospitals in Gujarat to equip the students with an on-field experience. Starting from March 15, the two-month ‘observer-ship' programme shall enable the shortlisted medical students to stay connected with the medical environment as observers, witness medical procedures, attend lectures, and receive mentorship from the top medical officials in the partner hospitals.

Introducing the programme, Rajeev Chaba, President, and Managing Director, MG Motor India, said: “This association with ‘Vadodara Marathon’ will help the medical student community to pursue their dreams uninterrupted. It will give them an immersive learning experience, make them future-ready and eventually create a forward-looking talent pool in the country.”

Speaking about the program, Tejal Amin, Chairperson, Vadodara Marathon said: “We are happy to be associated with MG Motor as facilitators of the program. This initiative shall act as a morale booster and provide opportunities to the medical students who have returned from Ukraine.”

The hospitals that are part of this programme are Tricolor Hospital, Bhailal Amin General Hospital, Globe Hospital, Welcare Hospital, and Isha Hospital. Interested students can use Helpdesk +91 93775 38392 or write at mgnurture@vadodaramarathon.com