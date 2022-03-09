MSc food business strategy at University College Dublin

University College Dublin invites applications for MSc in Food Business Strategy through Fateh Education. MSc in Food Business Strategy by University College Dublin (UCD) Michael Smurfit Graduate Business School is a comprehensive course that offers a sound training in business concepts and practice, as well as a wider understanding of the unique environment within which food businesses operate.

The course co-devised by UCD Smurfit School and UCD School of Agriculture and Food Science is designed to offer students a strategic perspective on doing business within the industry, as well as the management techniques required, current marketing issues, leadership approaches and global policy demands.

During this course students will gain advanced knowledge of the factors specific to food effecting the sustainability of food production and the role that innovation can play in the sector. Students will also gain an appreciation of the increasingly complex and global environment in which the food business currently operates and the uncertainties and risks attached to food production.

Programme delivery: Students have to complete 7 core modules, one option module as well as a Group Project in the second and third term. During this, the students will have insight into the core business concepts in the food industry and a understanding of the increasingly complex and global environment in which the food business currently operates and the uncertainties and risks attached to food production.

Deadline: Applications are assessed on a rolling basis and courses will close once they are filled.

Entry requirements: The course is open to a wide range of undergraduate profiles, but is suitable for those with a business agriculture or science degree background seeking to develop their business expertise and those with more business-focused degrees and an interest in moving into the food sector.

Applicants who hold a minimum second-class honours degree (or equivalent) in any discipline, or a primary degree with a minimum of three years’ work experience will also be considered

Tuition: € 20,620 for the academic year 2022/2023