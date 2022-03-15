Office Mantra

Pandemic dressing in the next normal

Pandemic dressing in the next normal

Swati Rai

The world as we knew it was put on hold and in lockdown, thanks to the raging pandemic from its nascent stage in 2020 to its many waves, till almost mid last year. As we grew accustomed to the changing face of the masks and vaccine types, we also learnt to negotiate the WFH culture that fast moved to WFA, the acronym mutations as fast as that of the virus!

 The next normal saw all kind of sartorial revolutions and disruptions – from Hollywood celebrities attending award galas in their PJ’s, to people ditching high heels, women giving up wearing make-up, to a news reader caught on camera with his pants down (literally) dressed waist up for a remote screen meet, as is de rigueur now.

The relationship one had with one’s wardrobe transformed overnight — with staying at home, meant looking for comfort and more importantly, that’s easy to wash, iron and get work ready! Just when we were getting too cushy with our gained weight, widening waist sizes hidden all too well by the leisure wear, it was time to head back to a socially distanced world of work.

 A changed fashion etiquette at work reflected an altered reality, post the pandemic, in a world that had already been questioning a strict dress code, what with the startup work culture of sweatshirts, leggings and sneakers. Mixed reactions on newer sartorial work wear choices notwithstanding, there are a few ways to seamlessly transition from WFH work wear choices to the hybrid mode of work world that’s here to stay.

Dress up for yourself

 Many people decided to follow the adage ‘Dress up and Show Up’ to the T in Zoom calls and continue to do so in a hybrid mode-what with a pall of gloom at the onset of the pandemic taking its toll on people’s productivity, coupled with the lack of time or space boundaries between work and life at home. Having Zoom outfits that made one look good were a sure shot pick-me-up and a perk up to provide impetus to the whole day.

 Hybrid work wear hacks

 The world’s move from Business Casual to Business Comfort dressing, was a swift and spiffy one. Making a basic top and button down shirt work in western garments, whereas a suit working with a stole remains a hit. Leggings and loungewear have given way to smartly tailored, yet comfortable pants, with a bit of an extra stretch stitched in. Of course, in Indian wear, one can never go wrong with a saree. ‘Zoom Tops’ is a legit clothing tag now for those semi formal upper body clothing that look professional and hide the fact that you could just have gotten up. Pairing these pants with tops flaunting innovative sleeves, such as bell and the balloon ones in neutral, pastel shades is the snazzy next normal professional look. Of course, many companies have now relaxed strict dress codes from the SOP’s but the caveat — ‘Use your discretion’ in identifying casual clothing, can’t be undermined. Black, brown and grey hues never go out of vogue, as also pairing loose fitting slack with a tucked-in shirt is a fashion balance moment of the decade!

 Layering and accessorizing

 A shrug, a throw, a stole a jacket or a blazer; layering is the new structured chic way of working. Not only does a summer coat or a blazer in winters lend clean lines to the frame, but it also looks professional and adds a tinge of alacrity to the whole demeanour. A shirt dress or even sweat pants in solid colours (avoid prints), can be enlivened with the right kind of bauble- a scarf, a vintage brooch, a silver neckpiece.  

Plus, you can’t go wrong with a  cardigan and a collared shirt, the difference now is that one can couple it with an athleisure bottom wear. A marriage of casual comfort with professional touch- the new way of stepping into the work world of Next Normal, where adorning formal wear , could well be the new way to rebel !

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Jalandhar

International kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Nangal Ambian shot dead in Jalandhar's Nakodar

2
Punjab

AAP readies plan for health, education overhaul in Punjab

3
Punjab

International kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Nangal Ambian shot in Nakodar village

4
Punjab FACES OF CHANGE

Punjab lawmakers: Charting new course their common goal

5
Trending

As Kapil Sharma shuts trolls up, Anupam Kher says ‘wish the comedian had posted full video and not half truth' over controversy around 'The Kashmir Files'

6
Punjab

Crop on 150 acres cleared for Bhagwant Mann’s oath-taking at Khatkar Kalan

7
Nation

Gandhis should step aside from leadership role: Kapil Sibal

8
Nation

Wearing of hijab not essential religious practice in Islam, rules Karnataka High Court; upholds ban

9
Punjab

Anmol Rattan Singh Sidhu may be named Punjab's AG

10
Lifestyle

Kapil Sharma sets trolls right after Anupam Kher opens up on 'The Kashmir Files' team not being invited to show

Don't Miss

View All
Get ready! Shah Rukh Khan says ‘Kuch Kuch Hone Wala Hai’ as he announces his OTT project SRK+; Salman Khan has a message for his friend
Trending

Get ready! Shah Rukh Khan says ‘Kuch Kuch Hone Wala Hai’ as he announces his OTT project SRK+; Salman Khan has a message for his friend

‘Wish Kapil Sharma had posted full video and not half truth’, Anupam Kher's reply to comedian's tweets as controversy around 'Kashmir Files' gets murkier
Trending

As Kapil Sharma shuts trolls up, Anupam Kher says ‘wish the comedian had posted full video and not half truth' over controversy around 'The Kashmir Files'

Kapil Sharma sets trolls right after Anupam Kher opens up on 'Kashmir Files' team not being invited to show
Lifestyle

Kapil Sharma sets trolls right after Anupam Kher opens up on 'The Kashmir Files' team not being invited to show

Viral video: Russian pilot denounces his country’s attack on Ukraine, tells passengers ‘it is a crime’; neitzens wonder ‘if he is still alive’
World

Viral video: Russian pilot denounces his country’s attack on Ukraine, tells passengers ‘it is a crime’; neitzens wonder ‘if he is still alive’

‘Kill me now’: She was losing her baby, these heartbreaking videos, photos of pregnant woman in Ukraine will make you cry
World

'Kill me now': She was losing her baby, these heartbreaking videos, photos of pregnant woman in Ukraine will make you cry

Earthquakes shake Indonesia, Philippines; no tsunami threat
World

Earthquakes shake Indonesia, Philippines; no tsunami threat

Akali candidate from Sangrur lost Punjab election, but remains a 'Winner', Here is why?
Trending

Akali candidate from Sangrur lost Punjab election to AAP, but remains a 'Winner', Here is why?

Five men loot Rs 1 crore at gunpoint in Delhi's Chandni Chowk, nabbed after donating Rs 1 lakh at temple
Nation

5 men loot Rs 1 crore at gunpoint in Delhi's Chandni Chowk, nabbed after donating Rs 1 lakh at temple

Top Stories

Congress president Sonia Gandhi asks PCC chiefs of UP, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur to resign

Sonia cracks whip, asks PCC chiefs of Punjab, UP, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Goa to resign

Move comes on the eve of G-23 meet called at Kapil Sibal’s r...

Gandhis should step aside from leadership role: Kapil Sibal

Gandhis should step aside from leadership role: Kapil Sibal

Sonia Gandhi in the CWC on Sunday had offered to step aside ...

Wearing of hijab not essential religious practice of Islam, rules Karnataka HC, upholds ban

Wearing of hijab not essential religious practice in Islam, rules Karnataka High Court; upholds ban

Court dismisses petitions filed by Muslim girls seeking perm...

Punjab lifts all covid restrictions

Punjab lifts all Covid restrictions

There is no bar now on assembly of people in weddings, cinem...

Hijab ban in classroom: Plea in SC challenges Karnataka HC verdict

Hijab ban in classroom: Plea in SC challenges Karnataka HC verdict

Petition filed by a Muslim student against the high court ju...

Cities

View All

Now, AAP’s ‘intentions’ under scanner

Amritsar roadshow: Now, AAP’s ‘intentions’ under scanner

Amritsar district’s 2 AAP leaders likely to get Cabinet berth

World Consumer Rights Day today: Gullible buyers beware!

Hockey: Amritsar district girl Manpreet Kaur to lead state’s junior team for nationals

Pilgrims pay obeisance at Golden Temple on new Nanakshahi year

Halted due to Covid, Shatabdi yet to resume service from Bathinda

Halted due to Covid, Shatabdi yet to resume service from Bathinda

Experts: Off-season management of pest-infested crop must

More Bathinda, Mansa voters opted for NOTA

Bathinda thermal plant employees ‘punish’ SAD, Congress over closure

Punjab Assembly: 12 doctors make it to House

Stray dogs: As Chandigarh MC ‘fails’, Sector 10 residents take over

Stray dogs: As Chandigarh MC 'fails', Sector 10 residents take over

Chandigarh blackout: Committee submits report on power outage at two hospitals

Chandigarh: Single-use plastic costs 8 traders dear

Mohali: Cops grill 2 over firing outside microbrewery

Demonetised currency case: Major embarrassment for Panchkula police

HC dismisses plea for probe into Kejriwal’s ‘Khalistani links’; Delhi CM says reply to those who called him terrorist

HC dismisses plea for probe into Kejriwal’s ‘Khalistani links’; Delhi CM says reply to those who called him terrorist

Will ensure Ukraine returnees complete MBBS, govt tells Lok Sabha

Delhi Police recovered ex-MP Vijay Goel's snatched phone, arrests 22-year-old man

Supreme Court gives one-time age relief for Delhi judicial exams

Unattended bag in Delhi-bound train triggers panic, no explosives found

International kabaddi player shot

International kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Nangal Ambian shot in Nakodar village

Kapurthala: Ending dharna, AAP's Manju Rana finally takes out roadshow

Social media abuzz with fake list of AAP Cabinet

Nawanshahr: Over 1K votes polled to SAD (Amritsar)'s dead candidate!

Now, cow remains found in Adampur

AAP MLA Parashar conducts surprise check at Civil Hospital

AAP MLA Ashok Parashar conducts surprise check at Civil Hospital

STF arrests drug peddler with 900 gm of heroin

I-T raid on Omaxe group in Ludhiana

Two test positive for Covid in Ludhiana district

Three held with stolen motorcycles

Samana AAP MLA seeks dope test of police officials

Samana AAP MLA seeks dope test of police officials

Dashmesh Nagar residents concerned over mobile tower

Patiala: Act against Punjabi University staff involved in scams, demand students

Be punctual, redress grievances, DCs told

Patiala: Officers told to be punctual