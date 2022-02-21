PGDM at IMS Ghaziabad

Institute of Management Studies (IMS), Ghaziabad is inviting applications for Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) 33rd Batch 2022-24.

How to apply: Applicants seeking admission are required to fill an Online Application Form.

Eligibility:

1. Applicants who have a minimum of three year Bachelor's degree with 50% marks or equivalent in any discipline recognized by the UGC/ AICTE are eligible to apply for admission to the PGDM programme.

2. Aspirants with relevant work experience and fresh graduates are also welcome to apply.

3. Candidates appearing for the final examination for the Bachelor's Degree (or equivalent examination) can also apply.

A valid CAT/MAT/CMAT/ATMA/GMAT/NMAT/XAT Test score is required.

All eligible candidates will have to undergo an entrance exam at the institute, comprising of a Written Aptitude Test, Group Case Discussion/Extempore and Personal Interview. Admission is based on the marks obtained in the qualifying examination and the performance in entrance exam.

Link to apply- https://admission.ims-ghaziabad.ac.in/