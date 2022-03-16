Practical ideas to enhance your employability in 2022

Gaurav Bhagat

Ready for new challenges and roles, fresh graduates are now facing Covid-19 blues. The ongoing pandemic has crushed hopes and ideas for many. Students graduating in 2022 have a new set of challenges. They have spent a large part of their college life taking online classes and proving their mettle in online exams, which expectedly could be a bummer in their journey ahead. The pandemic has delayed inductions and hiring processes, but contrary to what many students believe, this is not the end of the world. In fact, this could be a fresh start to new work and employment opportunities.

Changing dynamics of contemporary jobs

The virus-induced pandemic has caused a sharp contraction in economic activity. With frequent disruptions triggered by localized lockdowns and surge in cases, companies have been forced to have an unhurried approach to hiring. Given that recruitments have been slow, fresh graduates find themselves in turmoil, where online classes have impacted their exposure and networking skills. Many have not met their classmates and batchmates for more than two years, while others are fraught with the new perception of hiring. Even at a time when offices are opening, many recruiters are opting for a “wait and watch” approach to hiring to evaluate if certain roles will remain permanently remote

Graduate employability is a concern

Employers have expressed their reservations about hiring fresh graduates who have little to no exposure to the practical side of their education. Colleges could not have organized workshops, mentorship programs, and internships for their final batch of students, which have clipped their wings considerably. Many students have no experience of networking or exploring opportunities through their college or other standard challenges. For employers, hiring these graduates involves additional work with regards to orientation and aligning expertise to match specific roles.

What can students do to expand their employability factor?

Upskill and make the most of your time. If you are a student reading this, you should know that your degree is no longer the only factor to matter for your resume. When you don’t have a ready offer at hand, use the time to learn something new. For instance, business, finance, marketing, and management students can gain huge from sales training programmes. Many corporates are spending on these programs, and you can consider investing your time into a course that will help you learn new skills and add to your profile. There are also business mentorship programs that can guide budding entrepreneurial minds in the right direction.

Start early. Words are not enough to pronounce the relevance of timing. You have to consider applying early after you have cleared your exams. Fresh graduates have an advantage – They are new and open to roles and tasks. Employers often are keen on hiring people who possess the knowledge and are available to join immediately.

Look for flexible roles. Millennials will agree that their degrees are not suggestive of the roles they have in different organizations. In other words, if you are a management student, you may do rather well in sales and marketing with some guidance and professional training. Students graduating in 2022 will have to be more agile and flexible in their approach. They need to open up for distinctive roles, take up challenges that are in sync with their strengths, and challenge them to do more.

Networking is crucial. While job boards are still relevant and necessary for hiring in certain sectors, students can do more by networking. Job hunting would be a lot easier if you knew the right people. Building professional connections is one of the key steps for finding the right opportunities. For instance, a lot of networking happens on LinkedIn. Many graduates are sharing their ideas, articles, and blogs on LinkedIn and other sites, which has helped them get noticed.

Work on your application and resume. Fresh graduates often take cover letters, applications, and resumes for granted. Your resume is just a quick overview of your qualifications, but when presented in the right format, it can be an appealing tool for promoting your skills. Similarly, take your time to write an application for a role. The graduate market is extremely ruthless at the moment, and you have to stand out in how you present yourself. Find innovative ways to showcase your talent, expertise, and skills. If that requires the help of a mentor and resume writer, consider that option. Don’t be generic with your approach to applications.

Minimize your downtime. Students gearing up for the job market have to consider ways to diminish their downtime. As the pandemic still continues to impact the global economy, we cannot confidently comment on the uncertainty around us. Students need to utilize the time between their graduation and landing a job. Workshops, training programs, and mentorship courses can help students learn something new and prep better for the recruitment processes ahead. Working with career and business coaches has helped many young minds find direction for achieving specific roles. This is the time to evaluate, reimagine your career choices, and there is no one career path for a candidate. Your hiring depends on how you explore the time at hand. As mentioned before, upskilling and reskilling would help fresh graduates do more with their degrees and remain available for more roles and diverse opportunities.

Explore your career with positivity. Numerous business mentorship programs and workshops are available for young students grappling with pandemic challenges. While your career depends on your ability to find a job, nothing matters more than a positive attitude. If you lack the confidence to face HR or are having a hard time articulating your expertise in words, consider seeking help. Get a mentor to guide you on your progress, and when needed, talk to career experts and consider diversifying your search. The pandemic may soon go the "endemic" way, but embracing the "new normal" will help you find more prospects.

The writer is Founder, Gaurav Bhagat Academy(GBA)