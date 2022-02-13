University of Dundee is offering a Vice Chancellor’s South Asia Scholarship for both undergraduate and postgraduate students to be availed for sessions starting in September 2022and January 2023

The scholarship awards a remittance of £5,000 up to a maximum value of £25,000 for undergraduate and £5,000 for the postgraduate levels to applicants from South Asia.

The scholarship is applicable for session’s commencing in September 2022 to January 2022. The University has specially designed the scholarship for South Asian students from 8 countries like Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Students eligible for the scholarships need to pursue an undergraduate or a postgraduate 180-credit full-time course for one year. Students need to prove their South Asian domicile and have an international fee status. If the student has enrolled for a 2-year degree, the scholarship is applicable for both years.

The eligibility criteria for the undergraduate aspirants are that the students should be pursuing a full-time undergraduate degree. The students under the School of Dentistry and the School of Medicine cannot avail of the scholarship.

The university awards the scholarship on the following subjects: Anatomy / Forensic Anthropology / Forensic and Medical Art, Architecture and Urban Planning, Art and Design, Biological/Biomedical Sciences, Biomedical Engineering / Medical Imaging, Business (Accountancy / Economics / Finance / International Business), Civil Engineering / Structural Engineering, Computing / Applied Computing / Data Science / Data Engineering, Education, Electronic Engineering, Energy Petroleum and Mineral Law and Policy, English, Geography / Environmental Science, History, Law, Liberal Arts, Mathematics, Mechanical Engineering / Industrial Engineering, Nursing and Health Sciences, Philosophy, Physics, Politics and International Relations, Psychology, Social Work.

A number of other scholarships from the University of Dundee are also available for both undergraduate and postgraduate students from India, including the Global Citizenship Scholarship also worth £5,000 per year of study, the Global Excellence Scholarship worth £6,000 per year of study and for undergraduate students only, and the JaintiDass Saggar Memorial Scholarship for Excellence worth £5,000.

Check out: https://www.dundee.ac.uk/scholarships/