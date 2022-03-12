School of Public Health & Human Development Noida International University

Noida International University is inviting applications for admission to School of Public Health & Human Development for 2022-2023. The UG and PG programmes offered by NIU aim to equip students with the knowledge and skills to enable them to address public health challenges through research and practice.

The courses offered are – BBA in Hospital and Health Management, BPH (Bachelor of Public Health), MBA in Hospital and Health Management, and MPH (Master of Public Health).

Eligibility: Minimum 50 % aggregate in UG for Master's programme, 50 % in Xth & XIIth is for other UG programmes.

Students appearing in the final examination of 10+2 may also apply.

Foreign Nationals/ Persons of Indian Origin/Non-Resident Indian candidates can be considered for admission based on their marks in 10+2 or equivalent examination only.

Merit-based assessment of candidates, focusing on attitude and aptitude, to help them benefit from the unique learning experience at NIU/ NIIMS.

How to apply: While filling the application form, candidates have to enter their personal and academic details in the respective section of the form. After filling the application form, candidates are required to pay an application fee of Rs 1,100.

Deadline: March 31, 2022

Link: https://admissions.niu.edu.in/