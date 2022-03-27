Truman State University announces President’s Honorary Scholarship for meritorious students from India

Truman State University, United States, has announced the second cohort of scholarships up to $10,000 for meritorious students from India for the Fall 2022 intake.
Truman strives to offer quality tertiary education and career opportunities for bright young students aspiring for international education. The university offers a wide array of academic programmes through its five distinct schools for: business, health sciences and education, science and mathematics, arts and letters, and social and cultural studies.
While announcing the scholarships, Tim Urbonya, executive director of international education at Truman, said, “The US is a host to the World’s best universities, where studying at UG/PG level has been a dream of millions of Indian students. As a US public state university, we offer an amalgamation of academic knowledge and liberal arts. We provide students integrated learning opportunities, which help them explore their interests in different academic disciplines. The programmes are progressive and will help students adapt to the career opportunities post COVID. With merit-based scholarships, we aim to encourage a blend of talent to come from India.”
To apply for a scholarship: https://international.truman.edu/southasia/
