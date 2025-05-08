DT
PT
Ambedkar University Delhi announces MA in pol science, D.Litt programme for 2025-26

PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:59 PM May 08, 2025 IST
   The Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD) on Thursday announced the launch of two new academic programmes -- Master's in political science and Doctor of Literature (D.Litt) — for the 2025-26 academic year, officials said.
  Making the announcement at a press conference, AUD vice-chancellor Anu Singh Lather also unveiled the university's admission brochure for undergraduate and postgraduate courses.
"A total of 1,123 undergraduate and 1,491 postgraduate seats are on offer this year," she said.
Highlighting the university's "inclusive" and "affordable" education model, Lather said, "Our fee is highly subsidised as the university is fully funded by the government. We do not charge any fee from SC, ST or PwD students. Over Rs 6.26 crore was spent last year on scholarships and student welfare schemes." The university is aligning its courses with the National Education Policy (NEP), emphasising experiential learning, she said.
"As part of the NEP's focus on field work, our students are visiting sites such as Rakhigarhi (in Haryana) for practical exposure," Lather said.
The D.Litt programme is aimed at recognising or nurturing significant contributions in literature, humanities, social sciences, and design.
While often awarded as an honorary degree, it will be offered as an earned academic programme at AUD, Lather said.
