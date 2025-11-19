Ashoka University and Penn sign MoU

Ashoka University has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the School of Engineering and Applied Science at the University of Pennsylvania (Penn Engineering), U.S.A., to advance collaborative research and academic mobility for students and faculty in emerging fields of science, technology, and interdisciplinary education. This agreement marks another significant milestone in the partnership between the two institutions, deepening their longstanding relationship and expanding their collaboration into new areas of research, teaching, and innovation.

Under this agreement, the two universities will pursue multiple avenues of collaboration to strengthen academic and research engagement. These include the exchange of faculty, researchers, and students for joint academic and research initiatives; sharing of information, knowledge, and scholarly resources; and the development and implementation of collaborative research programmes in areas of mutual interest.

To achieve these goals, both institutions will promote academic and institutional mobility by inviting faculty and researchers to undertake collaborative projects at the partner university and by hosting graduate and undergraduate students for short-term study or research residencies. The partnership will also facilitate the organisation of joint symposia, conferences, and workshops on emerging research themes, as well as the execution of collaborative research projects and the exchange of academic resources and data within agreed domains. Together, these initiatives aim to establish a sustained and dynamic platform for global knowledge creation and innovation.

Building on this institutional collaboration, the universities have also introduced a ‘Four Plus One’ (4+1) academic pathway, enabling outstanding Ashoka University undergraduates to pursue accelerated master’s degrees at Penn Engineering if admitted. Under this arrangement, eligible Ashoka students can transfer up to three approved courses from their undergraduate studies toward the completion of a master’s program at Penn, allowing them to earn the degree within a shorter time frame.

Applications for the 4+1 programme can be submitted by students after the sixth semester and no later than their final semester at Ashoka University. Applicants must be nominated internally by Ashoka University and must meet all academic and testing requirements outlined by Penn Engineering. Admission decisions will rest solely with Penn Engineering, and students accepted will complete the remainder of their degree as full-time residents at Penn, gaining access to world-class laboratories, research facilities, and interdisciplinary learning opportunities.

Professor Boon Thau Loo, RCA Chair Professor in Computer and Information Science and Senior Associate Dean for Graduate Education and Global Initiatives at Penn Engineering, added, “The new 4+1 pathway and opportunities for joint research will bring Ashoka’s talented students and faculty into Penn Engineering’s vibrant research ecosystem. We are excited to welcome Ashoka students to Penn, and to continue building partnerships that support global scientific discovery.”