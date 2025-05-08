DT
PT
Chicago's Illinois Institute of Technology first US varsity to set up campus in India 

Chicago's Illinois Institute of Technology first US varsity to set up campus in India 

Campus notes
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 06:25 PM May 08, 2025 IST
Chicago's Illinois Institute of Technology has become the first US university to get a nod from University Grants Commission (UGC) to set up its campus in India, officials said on Thursday.
  Opening in fall 2026, Illinois' India campus will be set up in Mumbai and offer a range of undergraduate and graduate programmes in high-demand fields such as computer science, engineering and business.
"Illinois Tech was founded to democratise access to technology and innovation to all. Our new campus in India represents a profound opportunity to continue that noble mission in service of the millions of talented young people across India, empowering them to become global leaders ready to make a difference.
"We are honoured to bring Illinois' rigorous, immersive experiential learning pedagogy designed for relevance to new students and to cultivate global leaders prepared to navigate the complexities of today's world," said Raj Echambadi, president of Illinois Institute of Technology.
Echambadi explained that Illinois Tech's Mumbai campus will provide the same academically rigorous, experiential and industry-aligned curriculum as the university's Chicago campuses.
"This will include offering Illinois' renowned Elevate programme, which guarantees all students access to real-world experiences such as internships, research, competitions, and other opportunities that are proven to uniquely prepare graduates for successful careers in global markets.

"Courses will be delivered by an internationally recruited faculty, including visiting professors from Illinois Tech's US campuses and faculty with global academic credentials. Indian students will gain access to career-accelerating opportunities without the need to relocate abroad—while also benefiting from cross-campus study options and global classroom experiences," he added. 

llinois Tech was created in 1940 by the merger of Armour Institute and Lewis Institute. Located on the West Side of Chicago, Lewis Institute, established in 1895 by the estate of hardware merchant and investor Allen C. Lewis, offered liberal arts as well as science and engineering courses for both men and women.
