Don’t chase the number, chase the fit

Rankings tell you where a university stands in the world. They don’t tell you where you will stand after it. Here’s how to read the lists

Every June, someone in your class group chat posts it. IIT-Bombay moved up three spots in QS. Thirty fire emojis. Three crying ones. One confused shrug. But nobody asks the question that actually matters: Ranked by whom, measured how and useful for what?

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Global university rankings — QS (Quacquarelli Symonds), Times Higher Education (THE), and the Shanghai-based ARWU (Academic Ranking of World Universities) — are powerful, widely cited and deeply misunderstood. India’s own NIRF ranking, published by the Ministry of Education, adds another lens to the mix. Before these lists shape your choices, you owe it to yourself to understand what they’re actually counting.

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What goes into the score

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The methodology behind global rankings is more complicated and more contested than the tidy numbers suggest. Each ranking body makes deliberate choices about what to measure and how much weight to give it and those choices consistently favour certain kinds of institutions over others.

QS — the list most Indians track — gives 60 per cent of its score to just two things: surveys of academics and employers worldwide. Older universities in the US and UK have spent decades building those networks. Indian institutions are playing catch-up on someone else’s court.

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The rest of the QS score looks at research citations, faculty-to-student ratio and international diversity on campus. India bleeds points on all three. Faculty vacancies run chronic. International students are rare. And India spends just 0.65 per cent of GDP on research — compare that to China’s 2.4 per cent or America’s 3.4 per cent. That gap doesn’t stay in a spreadsheet; it shows up in the rankings every year.

The great Indian export paradox

It is a well-established fact that India’s IIT graduates are running engineering teams in Silicon Valley. They hold doctorates from MIT and Stanford. Yet IIT-Bombay hovers around 100th rank when it comes to global rankings. How?

Because rankings measure institutional output — papers published, researchers retained, citations earned. India trains brilliant people and then exports them. Those graduates go on to boost foreign universities’ research numbers, not ours. It’s a loop and it’s expensive.

Meanwhile, IIT-Madras tops India’s own NIRF list — because NIRF rewards teaching quality, student outcomes and inclusivity. Same institution, different mirror, different story.

What rankings simply cannot see

Numbers are good at counting what can be counted. They are poor at capturing what actually shapes a life. Rankings can tell you how many papers a university's faculty published last year. They cannot tell you whether a student felt seen, supported or challenged in ways that mattered.

Here’s the part no algorithm captures. The first-generation student from a small town who earns a degree in her mother tongue and returns to transform her community. The professor at a regional college who teaches 40 students with no air conditioning and extraordinary dedication. Equity. Access. The social return on education.

Rankings also struggle with context. A university built to serve a specific regional population, train teachers for under-resourced schools or provide affordable professional education to students who would otherwise have none - that institution may be doing exactly what it should and doing it well, while placing nowhere near the top of any global list.

NIRF at least tries to ask those questions. QS - a private commercial product that institutions pay to join - does not.

Your actual takeaway

Rankings matter. They shape visa decisions, scholarship eligibility and how your degree is perceived abroad. Ignore them entirely at your own risk.

But use them as one input, not the verdict. Ask what the ranking measures. Ask whether those measures match your goals. A university ranked 400th globally might offer the exact specialisation, mentorship or financial support that changes your life. Look beyond the composite score - dig into subject-specific rankings, which are often far more relevant than an institution's overall position. Check whether the departments you care about are actually strong or whether the university's reputation rests on faculties you will never set foot in. Cross-reference rankings with placement data, faculty profiles and alumni networks. Talk to people who actually studied there. No spreadsheet will tell you whether a campus feels like the right place to spend three or four formative years - only you can answer that.

The right question isn't where does this college rank?

It’s: valuable to whom - and is that person you?

The writer is Senior Sub Editor, The Tribune