A one-year Fellowship programme in Clinical Embryology for aspiring embryologists and life science professionals looking to build a specialised career in Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) and fertility care has been launched by Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, one of India’s leading birthing and fertility care providers.
With the growing demand for skilled embryologists in reproductive medicine, the fellowship has been designed to bridge the gap between academic learning and practical clinical exposure through advanced laboratory training, hands-on embryology procedures, and mentorship from leading fertility specialists. The programme also aims to strengthen clinical expertise and enhance career opportunities within fertility and reproductive medicine centres. Participants will receive an industry-recognised Cloudnine certification upon successful completion of the course.
Course Highlights
- Skill-based training
- One-to-one clinical exposure
- Hands-on learning in advanced embryology procedures
- Opportunity to work alongside leading fertility specialists
- Potential career opportunities within the Cloudnine network
Eligibility
- MSc Clinical Embryology
- MSc Life Sciences
- MSc Nursing
Duration
1 year
Application process
Interested candidates can call on 89049 35448 / 82889 07982 or apply through the official website https://www.cloudninecare.com/courses/fellowship-in-clinical-embryology-at-cloudnine-fertility
Selection process
Resume screening, lab visit, personal interview, fee submission, and documentation. Applications are now open for candidates interested in pursuing a meaningful career in fertility sciences and reproductive medicine.