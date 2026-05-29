A one-year Fellowship programme in Clinical Embryology for aspiring embryologists and life science professionals looking to build a specialised career in Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) and fertility care has been launched by Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, one of India’s leading birthing and fertility care providers.

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With the growing demand for skilled embryologists in reproductive medicine, the fellowship has been designed to bridge the gap between academic learning and practical clinical exposure through advanced laboratory training, hands-on embryology procedures, and mentorship from leading fertility specialists. The programme also aims to strengthen clinical expertise and enhance career opportunities within fertility and reproductive medicine centres. Participants will receive an industry-recognised Cloudnine certification upon successful completion of the course.

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Course Highlights

Skill-based training

One-to-one clinical exposure

Hands-on learning in advanced embryology procedures

Opportunity to work alongside leading fertility specialists

Potential career opportunities within the Cloudnine network

Eligibility

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MSc Clinical Embryology

MSc Life Sciences

MSc Nursing

Duration

1 year

Application process

Interested candidates can call on 89049 35448 / 82889 07982 or apply through the official website https://www.cloudninecare.com/courses/fellowship-in-clinical-embryology-at-cloudnine-fertility

Selection process

Resume screening, lab visit, personal interview, fee submission, and documentation. Applications are now open for candidates interested in pursuing a meaningful career in fertility sciences and reproductive medicine.