Home / Jobs & Careers / Foundation stone of yogic sciences centre laid at IIT Ropar

Foundation stone of yogic sciences centre laid at IIT Ropar

Campus Notes

PTI
Ropar, Updated At : 01:19 PM Jan 06, 2026 IST
The foundation stone of a centre for yogic sciences and holistic development was laid at the Indian Institute of Technology on Tuesday.
  The centre is named after Yoga of Immortals founder Dr Ishan Shivanand, who attended the ceremony.
The foundation stone laying ceremony for the Dr Ishan Avdhoot Shivanand Centre for Yogic Sciences and Holistic Development was presided over by IIT Ropar Director Rajeev Ahuja and attended by Dr Atharva Poundarik, Head of the Department of Biomedical Engineering, and cardiologist Dr Bindukumar Kansupada.
The centre will integrate yogic practices with modern scientific approaches and will house facilities for yoga, meditation, mindfulness, aerobics and other wellness activities.
Ahuja said the initiative reflects IIT Ropar's focus on the overall development of students and faculty.
"Mental health and physical well-being are essential in today's demanding academic environment. The centre will help our community achieve balance and resilience," he said.
Dr Shivanand said scientifically validated yogic practices can help students manage stress, anxiety and burnout, adding that the centre will serve as a model for other educational institutions.
The new centre will have daily yoga and meditation sessions, stress management programmes, faculty wellness initiatives and research on holistic health practices.
IIT Ropar also announced the Dr Ishan Shivanand Scholarship for Gifted Youth, under which 10 fully-funded scholarships will be provided to students from underprivileged backgrounds.
Of these, five scholarships will be for undergraduate students and five for postgraduate students.
Ahuja said the scholarships aim to ensure that talented students are not held back due to financial constraints and can focus fully on their academic growth.
