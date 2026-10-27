Global degrees, local desks: The reality check facing India’s returning students

The great overseas education dream is facing a reality check. As major economies tighten immigration and push a 'study here, work at home' model, thousands of Indian students with foreign degrees will soon be job-hunting not in London or Toronto, but in Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Pune. This reverse brain-gain could be India's next big talent pool - but does the Indian corporate playbook know how to hire it? In an interaction Chetan Mangalwedhe, Founder & CEO, TalentiFi-X, shares how open Indian companies really are, which sectors are rolling out the welcome mat, and why skills, not stamps on a degree, will decide who gets hired. Excerpts

Q. How open are Indian companies to hiring graduates from foreign universities, and which sectors offer the most opportunities?

Indian companies are more open to hiring graduates from foreign universities than they were five or six years ago, but the approach remains selective. GCCs, product companies, consulting firms and some of the better-funded startups take foreign degrees seriously, particularly when candidates have gained relevant practical experience during their courses. Purely domestic mid-sized companies tend to be more cautious.

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The strongest opportunities are in technology-related roles, such as AI/ML, data, cloud computing and product management, as well as consulting and BFSI roles involving international clients. Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Pune see the most hiring in this space. Outside these markets, a foreign degree alone may not significantly improve a candidate’s prospects.

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Q. What challenges do students with foreign degrees face when looking for jobs in India?

One of the biggest practical challenges is salary expectations. Many graduates return expecting to earn 25–30% more than a local graduate with similar experience. However, most companies are unlikely to offer that premium unless the candidate brings specific skills or expertise that the team needs.

Building professional networks is another challenge. Returning graduates may not know the relevant hiring managers or which companies are actively recruiting candidates with international qualifications. There can also be an assumption among some employers that candidates have returned because they were unable to secure a work visa abroad.

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Fresh graduates without internships or substantial projects may struggle more than those who have already gained a year or two of work experience overseas. Additionally, certain regulated roles may require AIU equivalence documentation, which can slow down the hiring process.

Q. How much weight do Indian employers give to a foreign degree compared with practical skills, internships and work experience?

A foreign degree can help a candidate get shortlisted at certain companies, but its importance tends to decline quickly after the initial screening stage. Hiring managers place greater emphasis on what candidates have actually done, including internships, projects and relevant work experience, rather than simply where they studied.

I have seen strong IIT or NIT candidates with solid internships outperform candidates with foreign degrees who have only classroom projects to demonstrate. Top-tier foreign universities still carry some weight with GCCs and consulting firms, but even there, interviews focus on skills and problem-solving ability.

For most other companies, the priority is whether a candidate can do the job effectively and fit into the team. The university’s reputation comes second.

Q. How should graduates structure their resumes to make their international education and experience relevant to Indian recruiters?

Candidates should put the most relevant information upfront. A short professional summary should explain what they can do rather than simply state where they studied. If they have concrete work experience or projects, these should feature prominently before the education section.

They should also translate their international experience into language that resonates with Indian employers. Instead of writing that they “improved operational efficiency using lean methodologies,” they should explain the actual outcome and why it would matter to an Indian team.

A dedicated projects or skills section, with relevant links where available, can further strengthen the resume. Candidates should keep it to one or two pages, maintain a clean layout and avoid making the foreign university the most prominent element on the page. Indian recruiters generally look for relevance and measurable outcomes rather than institutional prestige alone.

Q. What steps can returning graduates take to improve their chances of getting hired in India?

Graduates should start building professional connections early by reaching out to alumni, LinkedIn contacts already working in India and other professionals who can help them identify which teams are actively hiring.

They should try to gain at least one short stint or complete a project with an Indian company, or with a team that works with India, before applying for full-time positions. This can help reduce employers’ concerns about how well they will adapt to the local working environment.

Candidates should identify one or two skills that are in demand, such as AI tools, specific cloud platforms or relevant domain knowledge, and demonstrate that they can apply them in practice. Those looking to maximise the value of their foreign degree should consider targeting GCCs and product companies rather than focusing exclusively on traditional domestic firms.

They should also maintain realistic compensation expectations for their first role. It can be easier to progress professionally and improve compensation after joining an organisation than to hold out for an ideal salary from outside.

A foreign degree remains an advantage in the right companies and roles, but only when candidates can pair it with something concrete that demonstrates their capabilities. Those who treat their degree as one factor among several tend to fare better than those who rely on it as their primary selling point.