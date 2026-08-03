How the India-UK FTA could redefine global employability for Indian students

The India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA) has understandably been discussed largely through the lens of tariffs, trade and investment. But there is another dimension that deserves equal attention: talent and employability. The scale of the economic relationship is already significant. India-UK bilateral trade was worth around £48 billion in 2025, and the FTA is expected to increase this by £25.5 billion annually in the long term. For students, these numbers may appear removed from decisions around universities and careers, but they are closely connected. When economies become more integrated, businesses expand across markets, investment flows increase and companies need people who can work across geographies. That has implications for the kind of talent both countries will require.

Advertisement

What makes this particularly relevant is that the conversation around international education is already changing. Over the past few years, we have seen students and parents move beyond questions of admissions, rankings and visas. Increasingly, they are evaluating international education through the lens of career outcomes, industry exposure and long-term employability. In many ways, the FTA reinforces why those questions matter.

Advertisement

From student mobility to talent mobility

Advertisement

India and the UK already share one of the world's strongest education partnerships. In the year ending June 2025, Indian nationals received 98,014 UK-sponsored study visas, representing almost a quarter of all such visas issued to main applicants. In the year ending March 2025, 81% of Indian students receiving sponsored study visas were pursuing master's-level qualifications.

Advertisement

Yet, if we continue to judge this relationship only by the number of students crossing borders each year, we risk overlooking its far greater opportunity. The next phase of the India-UK partnership should be measured not simply by student mobility, but by the quality of talent it develops and how effectively that talent transitions into meaningful careers.

For years, the international education journey has followed a familiar script: study abroad, graduate and build a career in the same country. Naturally, families began evaluating overseas education largely through one question: will studying abroad lead to employment overseas? While understandable, that lens is becoming increasingly narrow.

The FTA facilitates greater collaboration in trade and services, while the accompanying Double Contributions Convention allows eligible employees temporarily working between India and the UK to remain within their home social-security system for up to five years. These are not student immigration provisions, nor do they create new pathways to employment. However, they reflect a broader reality: as economic ties deepen, businesses, professionals and ideas will increasingly move across both markets. That is why the conversation must evolve from student mobility to talent mobility.

International employability, not just international employment

This is where the distinction between international employment and international employability becomes important. India itself is increasingly creating globally connected careers. Global Capability Centres (GCCs), multinational companies, startups and Indian businesses expanding internationally are looking for professionals who can work across cultures, markets and business environments. These organisations value individuals who combine technical expertise with global exposure, adaptability and the ability to collaborate across international teams.

In that context, a student who studies in the UK and returns to India should not necessarily see that return as the end of an international journey. The experience of studying in an international classroom, working with peers from diverse backgrounds and understanding another business ecosystem can create value just as much in Bengaluru, Gurugram or Hyderabad as it does in London.

The FTA does not guarantee graduate employment, nor should we frame it that way. What deeper economic integration can do is create an environment where internationally relevant skills become more valuable. For students, this also changes the return-on-investment conversation. The question should not only be, "Will studying in the UK help me find a job in the UK?" but also, "Will this education equip me to build an internationally relevant career, wherever opportunities emerge?"

Universities must move closer to industry

This changing landscape also calls for universities to rethink how they define success. Graduation cannot be the finish line. Institutions will increasingly be evaluated by how effectively they prepare students for the workforce through industry partnerships, internships, live projects, mentorship and experiential learning. Academic excellence will always matter, but employability is becoming an equally important outcome.

Across the sector, there is also growing recognition that internationally educated graduates need stronger pathways into employment when they return home. Initiatives such as ReRoot reflect this evolving focus on helping graduates connect with relevant opportunities, professional networks and industry mentorship so that their international education translates into meaningful career outcomes.

Interestingly, the education relationship itself is also becoming more multidirectional. UK universities are establishing campuses in India, demonstrating that internationalisation is no longer only about students crossing borders; it is increasingly about institutions, knowledge and industry partnerships moving across them as well.

Making more informed choices

For students, this changing landscape requires a more deliberate approach to choosing universities and programmes. Rankings and institutional reputation will remain important, but they should not be the only filters. Students should ask where graduates from a programme work, how closely the curriculum aligns with industry needs, whether internships and practical learning are embedded into the course, how strong the university's employer relationships are, and whether the skills they acquire will remain relevant across different markets.

Ultimately, the value of an international education will be determined not just by where a student studies, but by how effectively that experience prepares them for a rapidly evolving global workforce.

Building the next India-UK talent corridor

The India-UK FTA, therefore, matters to students not because a trade agreement suddenly creates jobs for graduates. Its significance lies in the stronger economic ecosystem it can help foster around them. India and the UK already have a well-established student corridor. The opportunity now is to develop it into a talent corridor, where governments, universities and employers work more closely to ensure that education translates into capabilities relevant to both economies.

The future of international education will be shaped less by where students study and more by what they are equipped to do afterwards. The India-UK FTA has the potential to strengthen that journey—not by redefining student mobility alone, but by encouraging a closer alignment between education, skills and industry. For Indian students, that may ultimately prove to be its most enduring impact.

The writer is Founder & CEO, OneStep Global