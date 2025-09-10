DT
Home / Jobs & Careers / Indian Army begins Women Military Police recruitment rally for North East

Indian Army begins Women Military Police recruitment rally for North East

Hiring & Recruitment
ANI
Guwahati, Updated At : 08:18 PM Sep 10, 2025 IST
The Indian Army, under the aegis of the Army Recruiting Office, Narangi, commenced Day One of the Women Military Police and Central Category Recruitment Rally for all North Eastern States on Wednesday with great energy, discipline, and a strong spirit of service. The rally, scheduled from September 10 to 13 2025 at Narangi Cantt, witnessed an impressive turnout of enthusiastic female candidates from across the seven North Eastern States. This initiative is aimed at enhancing gender inclusivity in the Indian Armed Forces by offering young women the opportunity to serve as Soldiers (General Duty) in the Corps of Military Police. The rally marks a significant step forward in empowering women through meaningful participation in the National Defence, said the army.

The opening day featured the Physical Fitness Test (PFT), which included a 1.6 km run, long jump, and high jump. The aspiring candidates displayed remarkable stamina, determination, and commitment in successfully completing the challenging tests.

Addressing the event, Brigadier Rajeev Kumar, DDG Recruiting (NE States), said:"The enthusiasm and grit displayed by these young women are commendable. The Army is proud to open its ranks to women in increasing numbers, and this rally is a testament to our commitment to equal opportunity, discipline, and National Service.

"The rally is being conducted with the highest standards of transparency, fairness, and adherence to safety protocols. Over the next few days, Central Category aspirants will also participate, undergoing documentation verification and medical assessments.This recruitment rally symbolises a bold stride towards diversity, equality, and strengthening the Indian Army's human resource base with competent and patriotic women, said the army.Additionally, in a spectacular display of patriotism, Major Gen Suresh Bhambhu, YSM, SM, Inspector General Assam Rifles (East) unfurled a 72 feet high Monumental National Flag at HQ IGAR East, Srikona on Wednesday in the presence of Major Gen Ashim Kohli, SM (Retd), CEO, Flag Foundation of India.

