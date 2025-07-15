Leveraging internships to build a competitive edge in early career stages

For those on the verge of graduating, the search for the right internship often represents a pivotal moment in their career trajectory.

Internships are not merely about earning a ‘big fat’ stipend; they provide the foundation upon which future professional paths are established. The experience gained, the exposure received and the networks developed often prove to be significantly more valuable in the long term than any immediate financial compensation.

Often internship is taken lightly as a checklist activity for completing the course requirements. This is where it goes wrong.

Selecting the right internship

Selecting the right internship should be a focused, deliberate and well-informed decision. It is essential that the internship aligns with one’s career aspirations.

Students must conduct thorough research—consult seniors, speak with mentors and examine multiple options—before deciding.

Ideally, they should seek out internship that offer meaningful learning and developmental exposure.

While there is no single best way to find that, trying out short-term stints in different settings can provide the much needed clarity.

A simple SWOT analysis can also help structure one’s thinking and guide decision-making.

Importance of mentorship

A frequently overlooked element is the impact of mentorship. A supportive and knowledgeable mentor can greatly accelerate an intern’s learning progression. It is natural to make mistakes at the start of any career and a mentor provides a safe environment to learn from these errors.

Such a mentor enables the intern to operate independently while being available for guidance when needed. Consider it analogous to swimming; even with all the necessary knowledge, one may struggle to make progress without practical experience.

A guide can assist in adjusting and help the individual begin to float. Consequently, finding the right mentor is crucial to the success of the internship experience.

Organisational culture

Organisational culture significantly influences the internship experience. Start-ups and small to mid-sized enterprises (SMEs), for example, typically offer a more informal and agile environment with flatter hierarchies. Interns in these firms often have the opportunity to innovate and contribute directly to business outcomes.

The work environment is usually fast-paced and ideas are welcomed from all levels of the organisation.

However, these advantages may come with certain trade-offs. Interns might be expected to assume more responsibility than they are prepared for, which can be overwhelming.

Smaller firms also tend to have leaner teams, modest or no stipends, and intense internal competition.

Mentorship opportunities may be limited in such settings. Nevertheless, this can enhance your learning experience by honing your ability to work in ambiguous situations and with minimal supervision - a valuable skill in today's professional landscape.

In contrast, larger, well-established organisations offer more structured internship programmes. These typically include clearly defined roles, support frameworks and work-life boundaries.

Interns benefit from the stability, professionalism and discipline of the organisational ecosystem. The opportunity to build a network of like-minded professionals and the potential for full-time employment post-internship adds to the appeal. Additionally, the experience gained in such organisations significantly enhances one’s résumé.

However, larger organisations often operate at a slower pace regarding innovation and decision-making. Interns may need to temper their enthusiasm and adapt to existing hierarchies and workflows.

Respect for organisational structure is essential in such settings. The potential to explore and experiment would be limited compared to small and medium-sized enterprises or startup companies.

Make independent assessments

When evaluating potential internships, it is important that young professionals do not rely solely on the advice of others. They should conduct independent assessments, consider all relevant factors and then make an informed choice. Often the research process itself brings clarity on what needs to be done and goes a long way in the learning journey.

Once a decision has been reached, interns should fulfill their responsibilities with dedication and an open mind. Embracing the principles of the three As —Attitude, Agility, and Adaptability—is essential for success.

Interns ought to demonstrate a keen willingness to learn, maintain flexibility in their methods, and exhibit humility. Overconfidence and inflexibility may impede learning, whereas curiosity and openness facilitate it.

If there is a need for how to be a great intern, I would strongly recommend watching ‘The Intern’ – and be like Ben, be curious, confident and clear. Remember an internship is far more than a checklist activity—it is a stepping stone to one’s future. When embraced with sincerity and passion, it provides the foundation for a career shaped by purpose, capability and continued growth.