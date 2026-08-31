Listening to the voiceless: The unseen calling of veterinary science

The morning in Ludhiana was unusually still. A pale mist hovered over the fields, softening the outlines of village life. Farmers walked toward their fields, milkmen balanced steel cans on their bicycles, and children hurried to school. It seemed like any other day—until a distressed cry broke the silence.
Near an old cattle shed, a buffalo lay trembling on the damp ground. Villagers gathered around, offering suggestions and speculation, yet no one truly understood what the animal was experiencing. Among the crowd stood a young boy named Arjun. Watching the buffalo struggle, he turned to an elderly farmer and asked, “Can’t she tell us what happened?”
The awakening of a calling
The farmer sighed. “Animals suffer silently, beta. They feel pain, but they have no language.” That simple observation shook Arjun to the core and stayed with him long after the crowd dispersed. While many of his classmates spoke of careers in engineering, business, or government service, he found himself reflecting on a different question: Who listens to those who cannot speak?
In a world that rewards voices, opinions, and visibility, the suffering of animals often goes unnoticed. The injured stray dog by the roadside, the exhausted horse pulling an overloaded cart, or the dairy animal silently enduring illness rarely receive attention. Their pain seldom becomes a headline. For Arjun, this realization became a calling.
Choosing the path of compassion
Driven by deep empathy, Arjun decided to pursue veterinary science. The choice was met with skepticism. Relatives questioned why a bright student would choose a profession they considered less prestigious than human medicine. Yet, he saw veterinary science differently—not merely as a career, but as an expression of compassion in its purest form.
Learning to interpret silence
Years later, Arjun cleared the entrance exam and joined the veterinary college in Ludhiana. It was a dream come true, but it quickly revealed the demanding realities behind the profession. Long hours of study, emergency duties, surgeries, disease outbreaks, and emotionally draining situations became his daily routine.
Along with technical knowledge, however, veterinary education cultivated something equally important: profound empathy. Unlike human patients, animals cannot describe their symptoms. They cannot explain where it hurts or how severe the pain is. Veterinarians must learn to interpret silence itself. A limp, a loss of appetite, labored breathing, unusual stillness, or fearful eyes become clues in an unspoken conversation. They learn to hear what others completely overlook.
A midnight test of hope
One night during his internship, a farmer rushed into the clinic carrying a newborn calf wrapped in a blanket. The animal was weak and barely responsive. As the veterinary team worked tirelessly to revive it, every passing minute felt like an eternity. Finally, after sustained efforts, the calf showed signs of life.
The farmer's relief was overwhelming. In that moment, Arjun understood a truth that extends far beyond basic animal care. Veterinarians do not simply save animals; they protect livelihoods, preserve emotional bonds, and restore hope.
Healing animals, rebuilding lives
For many families, animals represent far more than economic assets. A pet may be a cherished companion, and a dairy animal is often a family's primary source of income. Livestock frequently symbolizes years of hard work and sacrifice. When veterinarians heal animals, they frequently heal human lives as well. Ultimately, that is the core of the veterinarian’s oath: to work for the benefit of society.
The unseen guardians of public health
Yet, much of their work remains unseen. Veterinarians perform emergency procedures in remote villages late at night. They respond during floods, droughts, and natural disasters. They also play a critical role in controlling zoonotic diseases that can spread from animals to humans. Through vaccination, disease surveillance, treatment, and public awareness, they contribute significantly to both animal welfare and public health. Despite these immense responsibilities, their contributions often receive limited recognition. Compassion, it seems, rarely seeks applause.
A profession built on purpose
In an era marked by increasing impatience and disconnection, veterinarians embody qualities society urgently needs: empathy, resilience, keen observation, patience, and a commitment to service. Their profession reminds us that kindness should not be restricted by species.
Today, many students completing their schooling are searching for careers that offer not only professional success but also a deep sense of purpose. Veterinary science provides a rare opportunity to make a meaningful difference in the lives of both animals and people. It is a profession built on service rather than recognition, responsibility rather than prestige, and compassion rather than visibility.
Somewhere, at this very moment, an animal is silently enduring pain—waiting for someone who can understand without words. Waiting for a veterinarian.
The writer is Asst professor Directorate of Extension Education, GADVASU, Ludhiana
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