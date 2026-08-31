Listening to the voiceless: The unseen calling of veterinary science

The morning in Ludhiana was unusually still. A pale mist hovered over the fields, softening the outlines of village life. Farmers walked toward their fields, milkmen balanced steel cans on their bicycles, and children hurried to school. It seemed like any other day—until a distressed cry broke the silence.

Near an old cattle shed, a buffalo lay trembling on the damp ground. Villagers gathered around, offering suggestions and speculation, yet no one truly understood what the animal was experiencing. Among the crowd stood a young boy named Arjun. Watching the buffalo struggle, he turned to an elderly farmer and asked, “Can’t she tell us what happened?”

The awakening of a calling

The farmer sighed. “Animals suffer silently, beta. They feel pain, but they have no language.” That simple observation shook Arjun to the core and stayed with him long after the crowd dispersed. While many of his classmates spoke of careers in engineering, business, or government service, he found himself reflecting on a different question: Who listens to those who cannot speak?