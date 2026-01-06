NIFT extends last date of filling online admission application form till Jan 13 

The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) has extended the last date for filling online application for admission till January 13, the textiles ministry said on Tuesday.

The institute has commenced its process for the entrance exam for the batch of 2026-27 in various undergraduate and post-graduate courses of fashion design, management and technology with reduced fee across categories.

"In order to extend the benefit of reduced fee to maximum candidates, NIFT has extended the last date for form filling up to January 13, 2026 (from 14th to 16th January 2026 with late fee)," it said.

The CBT (Computer-Based Testing) and pen-paper-based entrance exam will be conducted on February 8 by the National Testing Agency in 102 cities across the country, it added.

For the batch of 2026-27, fees have been reduced from Rs 3,000 to Rs 2,000 for general category, OBC (NCL) and Open-EWS category candidates, and for SC, ST and PwD candidates, charges were cut from Rs 1,500 to Rs 500.

Set up in 1986, NIFT is the pioneering institute of fashion education in the country and has been providing professional human resources to the textile and apparel industry.

It has 19 campuses across the country -- Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Delhi, Gandhinagar, Hyderabad, Jodhpur, Kangra, Kannur, Kolkata, Mumbai, Panchkula, Patna, Raebareli, Shillong, Srinagar, Daman and Varanasi.