DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Jobs & Careers / NIFT extends last date of filling online admission application form till Jan 13 

NIFT extends last date of filling online admission application form till Jan 13 

Admission update

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:07 PM Jan 06, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement
The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) has extended the last date for filling online application for admission till January 13, the textiles ministry said on Tuesday.
  The institute has commenced its process for the entrance exam for the batch of 2026-27 in various undergraduate and post-graduate courses of fashion design, management and technology with reduced fee across categories.
"In order to extend the benefit of reduced fee to maximum candidates, NIFT has extended the last date for form filling up to January 13, 2026 (from 14th to 16th January 2026 with late fee)," it said.
The CBT (Computer-Based Testing) and pen-paper-based entrance exam will be conducted on February 8 by the National Testing Agency in 102 cities across the country, it added.
For the batch of 2026-27, fees have been reduced from Rs 3,000 to Rs 2,000 for general category, OBC (NCL) and Open-EWS category candidates, and for SC, ST and PwD candidates, charges were cut from Rs 1,500 to Rs 500.
Set up in 1986, NIFT is the pioneering institute of fashion education in the country and has been providing professional human resources to the textile and apparel industry.
It has 19 campuses across the country -- Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Delhi, Gandhinagar, Hyderabad, Jodhpur, Kangra, Kannur, Kolkata, Mumbai, Panchkula, Patna, Raebareli, Shillong, Srinagar, Daman and Varanasi.
Advertisement

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts