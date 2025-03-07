Opportunities for meritorious students

Cybersecurity Scholarship for Women

ESET, a global leader in cybersecurity, today announced the launch of the 2025 ESET Women in Cybersecurity Scholarship in India, in partnership with Ashoka University. This initiative aims to support and empower passionate students in cybersecurity or STEM-related fields, fostering the next generation of tech leaders.

Details: The ESET Women in Cybersecurity Scholarship will provide a one-time $5,000 financial grant to one outstanding female student enrolled in the Computer Science program at Ashoka University. Eligible candidates will be assessed through a holistic selection process, evaluating academic excellence, leadership potential, community involvement, and a demonstrated commitment to advancing cybersecurity.

How to Apply: Applications for the ESET Women in Cybersecurity Scholarship in India will be open from March 8 to April 25, 2025.

Eligibility: The scholarship is open to Indian citizens or permanent residents enrolled in the Computer Science programme at Ashoka University. Selection will be based on a holistic assessment of academic excellence, leadership, community involvement, and commitment to the field.

Website: https://www.ashoka.edu.in/2025-eset-women-in-cybersecurity-scholarship-in-india/

The Doon School Scholarship Examination (DSSE) 2025

The Doon School Scholarship Examination (DSSE) is an annual entrance exam conducted by the Doon School, Dehradun, Uttarakhand. The scholarship exam is open to male students entering Class VII or VIII, whose families may find it difficult to pay the school fees.

Eligibility: This is open to Indian male students. Applicants must be between 11 to 13 years old as of 30th September 2025. Students must be promoted to Class 7 or 8 in the upcoming academic year.

Prizes & Rewards: An opportunity to pursue studies at the Doon School with financial assistance in the form of scholarship.

Last Date to Apply: 15-04-2025

Application mode: Online and offline via email at admissions@doonschool.com

Short Url: www.b4s.in/jcce/DSSE2

SBIF Asha Scholarship Programme for Overseas Education 2024-25

The SBIF Asha Scholarship Programme for Overseas Education Students, one of India's largest scholarship programs, is an initiative of the SBI Foundation under its education vertical - Integrated Learning Mission (ILM). This scholarship aims to provide financial assistance to meritorious students from low-income families across India, ensuring the continuity of their education.

Eligibility: Open to Indian students belonging to SC and ST categories pursuing a master’s or postgraduate course (any year) at a premier university or college outside India. They should have secured at least 75% marks or above in their previous academic year, with a gross annual family income of up to INR 6,00,000.

Prizes & Rewards: Up to INR 20,00,000 or 50% of course-related expenses (whichever is less)

Last Date to Apply: 31-03-2025

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/jcce/SBIFS12

TOEFL Global Scholar Challenge 2025-26 - 2nd Edition

An initiative of TOEFL to help college students and working professionals pursue their dream of studying abroad.

Eligibility: Open for college students who are in 3rd and 4th year, and working professionals with up to 2 years of experience, located across India.

Prizes & Rewards:Total prize money of ₹1.3 lakh and other benefits

Last Date to Apply: 30-04-2025

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/jcce/TGSC1

Sightsavers India Fellowship Programme 2025-26

Sightsavers India Fellowship Programme 2025-26 is an opportunity for young ophthalmologists offered by Sightsavers India. The program focuses on identifying and nurturing talented candidates through an innovative course that enhances their perspectives on rural eye health.

Eligibility: Open for students holding a postgraduate degree (MS) or diploma (DNB/DO) in Ophthalmology from a recognised institute/university in India. Applicants must possess a strong foundation in clinical ophthalmology and demonstrate a strong commitment to lifelong learning, adaptability, professional ethics, and emotional resilience.

Prizes & Rewards: A monthly stipend of up to ₹75,000 and other benefits.

Last Date to Apply: 31-03-2025

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/jcce/SIFS1