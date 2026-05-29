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Home / Jobs & Careers / PGDM dual specialisation programme

PGDM dual specialisation programme

Admission Alert

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 05:57 PM May 29, 2026 IST
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ABBS School of Management (ABBSSM) has announced admissions for its AICTE-approved PGDM Dual Specialisation Programme for the 2026 academic session. Designed to prepare students for the rapidly evolving corporate landscape, the two-year full-time program combines industry-oriented learning, interdisciplinary specialization, and experiential exposure to build future-ready business leaders.

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The Course: The programme enables students to pursue a major-minor combination across five key domains — Business Analytics, Marketing, Finance, Operations, and Human Resources. Built on the principles of Industry 4.0, the curriculum integrates business simulations, live projects, internships, case studies, research incubation, and international exposure opportunities to enhance industry readiness.

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Fee: The total programme fee for the two-year PGDM course is ₹8.9 lakh. ABBSSM also offers financial support options and fee payment assistance through education financing partners.

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Eligibility: Candidates applying for the programme must hold a bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognised university with a minimum aggregate of 50% marks (45% for SC/ST candidates). The institute accepts scores from CAT, XAT, MAT, CMAT, ATMA, GMAT, and other recognized management entrance examinations.

The selection process at ABBSSM evaluates candidates on multiple parameters, including academic performance, entrance exam scores, work experience, extracurricular achievements, and personal interview performance. The institute also conducts the ABBS Scholarship Aptitude Test (ABBS-SAT) for eligible applicants seeking scholarships and admission opportunities.

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No fixed cut-offs : While ABBSSM does not publicly disclose fixed cut-offs, admissions are based on overall candidate profile assessment and competitive entrance examination performance. Industry reports and admission platforms indicate that candidates with valid management aptitude test scores and strong academic backgrounds are preferred during the selection process.

Speaking about the program, Ajitesh Basani, the Executive Director at ABBSSM said:

“In today’s competitive business environment, organizations are looking for agile professionals with cross-functional expertise and leadership capabilities. Our PGDM Dual Specialization program is designed to equip students with practical exposure, analytical thinking, and strategic decision-making skills needed to thrive in the modern workplace.”

For admissions and program details, visit:

ABBSSM PGDM Dual Specialization Program

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