Punjab Police invites online applications for recruitment to the post of Police Constable for 1746 vacancies in District and Armed Cadre of Punjab Police.

Eligibility: 10+2 or its equivalent from a recognised Education Board/ University.

In case of Ex-Servicemen, the minimum educational qualification shall be Matriculation.

Advertisement

Mandatory Qualification : Apart from the above mentioned qualifications, all candidates must have passed Matriculation examination with Punjabi as one of the compulsory or elective subjects or any other equivalent examination in Punjabi language specified by the Punjab Government, on or before January 1, 2025.

How to apply: All eligible and interested male and female candidates can apply online at Punjab Police official website punjabpolice.gov.in

Advertisement

Application Fee: General Category: Rs 1200;

SC/ ST/ BC/ EWS Category: Rs700;

Pay fee through online mode only.

Age limit:

Minimum Age: 18 Years

Maximum Age: 28 Years

Application last date March 13, 2025