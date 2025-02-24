DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Jobs & Careers / Recruitment to the post of Police Constable

Recruitment to the post of Police Constable

Jobscape
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:08 PM Feb 24, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Punjab Police invites online applications for recruitment to the post of Police Constable for 1746 vacancies in District and Armed Cadre of Punjab Police.

Eligibility: 10+2 or its equivalent from a recognised Education Board/ University.

In case of Ex-Servicemen, the minimum educational qualification shall be Matriculation.

Advertisement

Mandatory Qualification : Apart from the above mentioned qualifications, all candidates must have passed Matriculation examination with Punjabi as one of the compulsory or elective subjects or any other equivalent examination in Punjabi language specified by the Punjab Government, on or before January 1, 2025.

How to apply: All eligible and interested male and female candidates can apply online at Punjab Police official website punjabpolice.gov.in

Advertisement

Application Fee: General Category: Rs 1200;

SC/ ST/ BC/ EWS Category: Rs700;

Pay fee through online mode only.

Age limit:

Minimum Age: 18 Years

Maximum Age: 28 Years

Application last date March 13, 2025

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper