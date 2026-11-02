The new student demand: AI Training, industry exposure and future-ready skills

The world our students will enter is evolving faster than any previous generation has experienced. Artificial Intelligence (AI), automation, data analytics, robotics, cybersecurity, and emerging technologies are reshaping industries, redefining jobs, and transforming the skills required for success. Yet many of our classrooms continue to be designed for a world that no longer exists. The question before educators today is no longer whether AI should be introduced in schools. The real question is how we can integrate AI, industry exposure, and future-ready skills into education without compromising the foundational cognitive, creative, and human capabilities that remain uniquely ours. The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 provides a timely and visionary framework for this transition. By emphasizing experiential learning, critical thinking, multidisciplinary education, vocational exposure, digital literacy, and 21st-century competencies, NEP 2020 recognizes that education must move beyond rote learning and knowledge transmission. It must prepare students to learn, adapt, innovate, and lead in a rapidly changing world.

The new demand from students

Today's students are growing up in an AI-enabled environment. They interact daily with intelligent systems, recommendation algorithms, virtual assistants, and generative AI tools. Naturally, their expectations from education are changing. Students increasingly seek three things: First, AI literacy. They want to understand how AI works, where it is used, and how they can leverage it responsibly. Second, industry exposure. They want to see how classroom concepts connect to real-world careers, emerging technologies, and practical applications. Third, future-ready skills. They seek competencies that will remain relevant even as technology evolves—critical thinking, problem-solving, creativity, communication, collaboration, adaptability, and ethical decision-making. The classroom of the future must therefore become a place where knowledge, technology, and real- world application intersect.

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AI should enhance learning, not replace thinking

One of the greatest misconceptions about AI in education is that it will do the thinking for students. If introduced poorly, that risk certainly exists. However, when integrated thoughtfully, AI can strengthen rather than weaken learning. Consider a mathematics classroom. A student is asked to solve a complex problem. Instead of simply asking AI for the answer, she first develops her own solution strategy. She identifies patterns, formulates assumptions, and attempts the problem independently. She then uses AI to compare alternative methods, visualize the solution, test different variables, or even create a simple coding model that demonstrates the mathematical principle. In this scenario, AI is not replacing cognition; it is extending it. The student remains the thinker. AI becomes a tool for exploration, validation, simulation, and deeper understanding. Similarly, in science, students can use AI to model environmental changes. In social sciences, they can analyze data patterns. In language learning, they can refine communication and receive personalized feedback. In design and entrepreneurship, AI can help prototype ideas and explore multiple solutions. The objective should never be to produce students who can use AI to generate answers. The objective should be to produce students who can ask better questions, evaluate outputs critically, and apply technology intelligently. Preserving Human Intelligence in the Age of Artiﬁcial Intelligence As educators, we must remain mindful of an equally important challenge. The widespread availability of AI tools should not lead to the erosion of foundational cognitive skills. Students must continue to learn how to think before they learn how to prompt. Mental mathematics, analytical reasoning, creative writing, problem decomposition, research skills, and independent judgment remain essential. Creativity, empathy, ethics, leadership, and imagination are not becoming less important because of AI; they are becoming more valuable. The future workplace will not reward those who merely use AI. It will reward those who can combine human intelligence with artificial intelligence.

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Therefore, AI integration must follow a principle of augmentation rather than substitution. Students should first learn concepts, develop understanding, and demonstrate reasoning. AI should then be used to deepen, extend, and apply that learning.

When should future skills be introduced?

The answer is increasingly clear: much earlier than we currently do. A structured progression beginning around Grade 6 aligns well with both developmental readiness and the vision of NEP 2020. From Grades 6 to 8, students can be introduced to computational thinking, digital citizenship, design thinking, problem-solving, basic coding, and awareness of emerging technologies. From Grades 9 to 10, they can explore AI, robotics, data analytics, cybersecurity, IoT, and innovation projects connected to real-world problems. From Grades 11 to 12, students should engage in advanced applications, interdisciplinary projects, internships, industry exposure, entrepreneurship, and AI-assisted research and problem-solving. Importantly, future skills should not be treated as isolated subjects. They should be integrated across disciplines and connected to authentic learning experiences.

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The importance of industry exposure

The gap between education and employment remains one of the greatest challenges facing education systems worldwide. Students often graduate with strong theoretical knowledge but limited understanding of how industries function, what skills employers seek, or how emerging technologies are transforming careers. Industry exposure helps bridge this gap. Guest lectures, virtual industry interactions, mentorship programs, internships, innovation challenges, startup showcases, and problem-solving projects can provide students with valuable insights into future workplaces. Students who understand how knowledge is applied are often more motivated, more innovative, and better prepared for career decisions. Education must therefore move beyond preparing students for examinations and begin preparing them for contribution.

Are our teachers ready?

Perhaps the most important question is not whether students are ready for AI. Most students adapt to new technologies remarkably quickly. The more pressing question is whether our teachers feel adequately prepared. Many educators are enthusiastic about AI but understandably uncertain about how to use it effectively in teaching and learning. Concerns regarding academic integrity, misinformation, overdependence, and classroom implementation are real and valid. The solution is not to resist AI but to empower teachers. Professional development programs must focus on:

AI literacy for educators.

Classroom integration strategies.

Ethical and responsible AI use.

AI-assisted assessment and feedback.

Project-based and inquiry-based learning approaches.

Future-skills pedagogy. Teachers do not need to become AI engineers. They need to become confident facilitators who can guide students in using AI thoughtfully and responsibly.

What can we learn from other nations?

Several countries have already begun embedding AI and future skills into school education. In South Korea, AI education has become a national priority. Schools are introducing AI concepts, computational thinking, and digital competencies from the middle grades, supported by significant teacher training initiatives. In Germany, the focus has been on integrating digital skills, vocational pathways, industry partnerships, and practical applications of technology. The country's strong apprenticeship and industry-linked education model provides students with early exposure to real-world work environments. In the United States, many school districts are moving beyond simple technology adoption and are developing AI guidelines, digital literacy frameworks, and project-based learning models that encourage responsible use of generative AI tools while strengthening critical thinking. While approaches differ, the common message is unmistakable: future readiness is no longer optional.

The way forward

The emergence of AI represents one of the most significant educational shifts since the advent of the internet. Schools must respond not with fear but with foresight. The goal is not to create a generation dependent on artificial intelligence. The goal is to create a generation capable of harnessing it wisely. NEP 2020 has already laid the foundation by advocating experiential learning, multidisciplinary education, digital literacy, and skill development. The next step is purposeful implementation. Introducing future skills from the middle grades, embedding AI within existing curricula, strengthening industry exposure, and investing in teacher capacity can help create an education system that is relevant, responsive, and future-ready. The students are ready. Technology is ready. Industry is ready. The responsibility now lies with education systems to ensure that learning evolves at the pace of the future while preserving the cognitive, creative, and ethical strengths that make us human. In the age of AI, the most valuable skill may not be the ability to use technology. It may be the ability to think, create, and lead with it.

Pooja Kwatra is Senior Education Strategist, Primus Partners and Charu Malhotra is Co-founder and Managing Director, Primus Partners