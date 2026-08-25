Vet varsity organises hands-on workshop on echocardiography

Guru Angad Dev Veterinary & Animal Sciences University, Ludhiana, organised a hands-on workshop on “Echocardiography in Pets and Livestock” at the Department of Veterinary Medicine. The workshop aimed to enhance the practical diagnostic skills of veterinary professionals in the use of echocardiography for the evaluation of cardiac health in companion animals and livestock. Nine Veterinary Officers from the Department of Animal Husbandry, Punjab, participated in the training.

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Expert faculty Dr. Neetu Saini, Dr. Shabnam Sidhu and Dr. Tanvika Sangwan, provided practical demonstrations and hands-on training in echocardiographic examination of pet animals and livestock. The participants received practical exposure to echocardiographic examination, image acquisition, identification of cardiac structures and assessment of cardiac function.

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Dr. J.P.S. Gill, Vice-Chancellor, emphasised that continuing education and capacity-building initiatives are vital for keeping veterinary professionals updated regarding modern diagnostic and therapeutic techniques. He stated that such programmes contribute significantly towards strengthening veterinary healthcare services, improving diagnostic accuracy and ultimately enhancing animal health and welfare.

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Dr. Sushma Chhabra, HoD, highlighted that echocardiography is an important non-invasive diagnostic modality for the evaluation of cardiovascular diseases in animals. She emphasised that hands-on training in advanced diagnostic techniques enables veterinarians to make timely and accurate clinical decisions and improves the overall quality of veterinary patient care.

Dr. Swaran Singh Randhawa, Dean, College of Veterinary Science, appreciated the initiative. He stated that practical training in advanced diagnostic techniques such as echocardiography is essential for strengthening the clinical competencies of veterinarians.

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The participating Veterinary Officers actively engaged in the practical sessions and gained valuable experience in performing echocardiographic examinations in animals.