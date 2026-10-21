What every student should know before their final year about how hiring has changed

For years, campus placement followed a reassuringly simple script: finish the degree, enter final year, prepare for aptitude tests and interviews, and wait for companies to visit. That route still exists, but it is no longer the whole market. Hiring has become less linear, more selective and far more evidence-driven. The degree still opens eligibility, and CGPA still shapes many shortlists. But the gap between holding a degree and being employable is widening.

The employer set is broader. IT-services firms remain important, but graduates now compete across Global Capability Centres, product companies, startups, consulting firms, banks, manufacturers and technology teams inside businesses students never think of as "tech companies". They do not recruit alike, so one generic placement-preparation programme cannot serve every student equally. The routes are broader too - internships that convert into pre-placement offers, national assessments, hackathons, alumni referrals and off-campus applications now sit alongside campus drives. Students who track only the companies visiting their campus are shrinking their own opportunity surface.

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Then the newer shift. As part of research on how AI is changing entry-level work, we have been interviewing talent, hiring and learning leaders across IT services, consulting and business-process organisations. Three things they say consistently.

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The ramp-up window has collapsed. Where a fresher once had roughly three months to become productive, many teams now expect useful output within the first month. Employers are no longer budgeting to teach the basics.

The entry-level job is being rewritten, not removed. Routine first-pass work - basic research, first-draft code, documentation, standard queries, routine processing - is increasingly machine-assisted. What comes back to the human is checking the machine: verifying accuracy, spotting a confident wrong answer, handling the exception, escalating the unusual case. Entry roles are becoming fewer, more selective, and pitched a level higher than before. Each band is now doing what the band above used to do.

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The scarcest skill is not tool fluency; it is context. Almost every leader made the same point: AI cannot teach industry judgement, and a classroom cannot supply it. It is built by doing real work in a real setting.

That is why exposure must begin earlier. A first serious internship should not happen in final year. A good internship teaches what a classroom cannot - working with incomplete instructions, meeting deadlines, asking better questions, taking feedback, owning an outcome. A smaller organisation that gives you real responsibility teaches more than a famous name that gives you none.

It is also why evidence now beats claims. Certificates are useful when they help you learn, but certificate volume is not competence. A polished dashboard or project you cannot explain, modify or defend is weak evidence. Selection itself has changed: much of the early screening is now automated, so an application must be legible to a system before it reaches a person - and the interview must then prove you genuinely owned the work.

Communication carries the same weight. It is not a "soft skill" to be repaired by a two-week workshop before placement season. Employers need people who can explain a decision, write clearly and frame a business problem.

There is an encouraging side. The same tools that raised the bar have lowered the cost of practice. You can rehearse interviews, stress-test your reasoning and get feedback at a volume no earlier batch could access - provided you use them to build judgement rather than outsource it.

A university can create access. A placement team can build employer relationships and prepare students for selection. But no placement system can compress three years of curiosity, practice and exposure into one final semester.

Final year should be the year preparation converts into opportunity - not the year it begins. For students still in first, second or third year, that is the encouraging

Palash Garg is OSD to the Chancellor at Medicaps University & Sumesh Nair is Co-founder, Board Infinity