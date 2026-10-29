Ban on fuel-powered boats leaves Dal Lake operators in limbo

A decision by the Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh (JKL) High Court to suspend the operation of all fuel-powered motorboats, including motorised shikaras and jet skis, on the famous Dal Lake has put operators in a difficult position. They are now hoping that the court will take a decision after taking all factors into consideration.

Earlier this month, on October 14, a Bench of the High Court issued the order following a petition that alleged permissions for motorboats were being granted without clear criteria or transparency.

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The petitioners told the court that tourism authorities had earlier been issuing such licences, but the responsibility had now been transferred to the Regional Transport Office (RTO).

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They argued that the criteria for granting licences were not in the public domain, causing hardship to people associated with the motorboat industry on Dal Lake. “The larger issue concerns the transparency and fairness of the authorities in granting licences,” the petitioners said. All eyes are now on the next hearing, scheduled for Friday.

“After the court issued the order, the ban was immediately enforced. The court’s decision has affected the livelihoods of those associated with this sector. Everyone is waiting for the next hearing, and we are hopeful that the court will deliver a ruling after taking all factors into consideration,” said Irfan Naqash, an employee of a Dal Lake motorboat operator.

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He said the court had observed that solar-powered and electric boats could be explored as a possible solution to balance tourism-related activities with the need to protect the lake. “The court should direct the government to examine the feasibility of solar-powered boats. The financial aspect should also be taken into account, as such boats may not be affordable for operators,” he said.

Another operator said that while everyone agreed environmental protection was the need of the hour, pollution in Dal Lake was caused by a range of factors, which also needed to be addressed.

Experts in the Valley say Dal Lake is an ecological, cultural and tourism asset of Kashmir, and there is a need for collective efforts to control pollution and ensure its long-term conservation and restoration.