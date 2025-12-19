PDP sets eyes on revival in Valley after dismal show in 2024 polls

After its worst-ever performance in last year’s Assembly elections, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which now has four MLAs in the Legislative Assembly, has begun an outreach campaign across Kashmir in an attempt to regain its political foothold in the Valley.

The party managed to win only three seats in the Assembly elections held last year, a sharp contrast to the 2014 polls when it had emerged as a major force by winning 28 seats. The tally of just three seats marked the PDP’s poorest electoral showing since its formation.

Several months after the elections, the party has initiated a renewed engagement with the public, organising a series of events across Kashmir aimed at reconnecting with people, particularly the youth.

Earlier this month, the PDP organised a programme titled “Kaath Baath”, intended to listen to public concerns and amplify voices that the party says have gone unheard. A large number of young people attended the event, which was held at a hotel in Srinagar.

“A space to listen. To acknowledge. To carry the unheard stories of a wounded generation into the public conscience. To turn pain into policy, silence into dialogue,” PDP spokesperson Najmu Saqib wrote on X about the event.

Following the programme, the party organised several similar outreach initiatives as well as workers’ conventions in different parts of the Valley.

Under the leadership of party vice-president Sartaj Madni, the PDP has held meetings and deliberations in north Kashmir to chalk out strategies aimed at strengthening the party organisation at the grassroots level.

In central Kashmir’s Budgam district, the party organised a Public Darbar under the leadership of Budgam MLA Aga Muntazir Mehdi, along with district officers from various departments. According to the party, the Darbar focused on addressing long-pending public grievances and strengthening development at the grassroots level.

A senior PDP leader said the party had intensified its engagement with people, particularly in Kashmir. “The NC government has failed on all fronts. People are fed up as it has failed to fulfil its poll promises. We couldn’t perform as per expectations last year, and all these actions are aimed at improving the party’s ground presence,” the leader said.

In a significant political development, the PDP had won the Budgam Assembly bypoll in November, dealing a setback to the year-old National Conference (NC) government by breaching a constituency the NC had dominated uninterrupted since 1977.