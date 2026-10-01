Statehood restoration dominated Assembly proceedings

The demand for restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir emerged as a major issue during the Assembly’s autumn session, which was adjourned sine die this week.

Political parties in Jammu and Kashmir have been demanding its restoration since the erstwhile state was bifurcated into the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh following the abrogation of Article 370.

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The Centre, however, has maintained that statehood would be restored at an “appropriate” time.

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National Conference leaders, who are under growing pressure, including from within their own ranks, over the issue, have argued that the existing dual governance structure is preventing the elected government from taking major policy decisions.

In the J&K Assembly, the issue remained at the centre of proceedings during much of the session, particularly after the ruling party-led government moved a resolution calling upon the Centre to immediately restore statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.

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The Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), however, protested against the resolution for several days, accusing the National Conference of attempting to revive the 2000 autonomy resolution under the cover of the statehood demand.

The government resolution referred to a J&K Assembly resolution passed on June 26, 2000, which had endorsed the recommendations of the State Autonomy Committee, including restoration of J&K’s pre-1953 autonomous status.

A senior National Conference leader told The Tribune on Thursday that restoration of statehood was an “important and immediate” decision that the Centre should take without delay.

“The NC came to power with a brute majority and with few powers. The government is unable to do justice with the voters. The need of the hour is that the Centre should fulfil its promise of restoring statehood,” he said, adding that, through the resolution, the government wants to remind Delhi about the “promises made on the floor of Parliament”.

BJP leaders, however, said the resolution passed by the Assembly this week would widen the gap between the Centre and the J&K Government.

“We are with the statehood restoration. But the sin committed by the unconstitutional resolution will strain the ties between the J&K Government and the Centre,” Leader of Opposition in the J&K Assembly and senior BJP leader Sunil Sharma said. He also said the step taken by the Assembly could further “prolong” the demand for restoration of statehood.