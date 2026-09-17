A cause list should not promise what the Court cannot deliver

Every case placed on a cause list creates an expectation of being decided. When more cases are listed than the judicial day can accommodate, people travel only to lose a day, get another date, and add to the pressure on judicial infrastructure.

The daily cause list of the Punjab and Haryana High Court illustrates the difficulty. Around 6,000 matters are listed on an average working day—far more than the available benches can reasonably take up within the judicial hours available.

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The consequence is not merely a crowded docket. It is a crowded Court.

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Litigants travel, sometimes from distant districts. Lawyers remain in attendance. Government departments send officers with files and instructions. In criminal matters, police and prosecution personnel remain available. Waiting areas fill up, and parking comes under pressure. At the end of the day, however, some matters may receive no hearing beyond an order recording that they “could not be taken up due to paucity of time”.

The order explains the judicial difficulty. It cannot restore the litigant’s lost day.

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This is why the issue is not pendency alone. It is over-listing—placing more matters on the ordinary board than a bench can reasonably expect to hear.

There can be no rigid numerical ceiling to solve the problem. The High Court has around 65 judges, including judges sitting in 11 Division Benches, and the nature of their work varies considerably. A bail bench may deal with a large number of short matters; another bench may spend hours on a single complex final hearing. A procedural application cannot be measured by the same yardstick as a lengthy civil or criminal matter.

The relevant question, therefore, is not simply how many cases are listed, but how much judicial time they are likely to consume. The existing board, part-heard matters, the nature and likely duration of cases, and sufficient time for matters that unexpectedly require prolonged hearing all have to be factored in.

Urgent matters stand differently. Fresh filings requiring immediate consideration and matters accorded priority must retain their place. A court cannot postpone an urgent matter merely because the ordinary board is full.

The discipline belongs to the ordinary list

One practical safeguard would be to examine the following day’s ordinary board before it is finally released. By the evening, the Court has a clearer picture of the day: what has been heard, what remains part-heard, what urgent matters have intervened and how much judicial time is realistically available.

The question should be straightforward: which ordinary matters can reasonably be expected to be heard tomorrow? Those matters can remain. Those unlikely to be reached can be carried forward and reflected in the cause list before the litigant begins the journey.

This would not make the list inflexible. A judge must remain free to spend more time on a difficult matter, take up an urgent case or depart from the expected sequence where justice requires it. A cause list cannot predict a judicial day with mathematical precision. It can, however, avoid pretending that the day is longer than it is.

That matters because the cost of over-listing extends well beyond the courtroom.

For a litigant, a hearing date can mean a day’s leave from work, travel expenses, accommodation and food. For a government department, it can mean an officer leaving headquarters with a file and instructions. In criminal proceedings, it may require the presence of investigating or prosecution personnel. For lawyers, it means attendance irrespective of whether the matter is ultimately reached.

Not all inconvenience can be eliminated from litigation. But inevitable inconvenience is different from avoidable inconvenience.

The same is true of congestion. Parking pressure is a consequence, not the cause, of the problem. When more people are asked to attend Court than the judicial day can accommodate, the surplus becomes waiting, congestion and another date.

Videoconferencing can reduce the cost of some attendance, but it does not answer the more fundamental question: whether attendance is necessary in the first place. VC changes the mode of participation; it does not make an over-listed matter more likely to be heard.

That question has a constitutional dimension. Articles 14 and 21 embody constitutional guarantees of equality and fairness in State action and in procedures affecting rights and liberties. Article 39A directs the State to ensure that the legal system promotes justice on the basis of equal opportunity and that access to justice is not denied because of economic or other disabilities.

Access to justice is not exhausted by the formal availability of a courtroom. The practical burden of reaching it matters too. A person who travels hundreds of kilometres, loses a day’s wages and spends money merely to discover that the case could not be reached has incurred a cost unrelated to the merits of the dispute.

The Court cannot eliminate every such cost. It can, however, reduce those arising from an avoidable mismatch between the cause list and the judicial capacity available to hear it.

The principle is simple: protect urgency, measure capacity and list ordinary matters that can reasonably fit within the judicial day, while leaving room for what cannot be foreseen.

The High Court cannot create more judicial hours by listing more cases. It can only create more cases waiting for another day.

Access to justice should require a citizen to spend time before the Court when that presence serves the administration of justice—not merely because his case happened to occupy a serial number on an overfull list.