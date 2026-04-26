The State must learn when not to litigate

The law, at its best, is meant to deliver justice. But sometimes, it tells a very different story—of persistence without purpose, of process without proportion. The recent proceedings before the Punjab and Haryana High Court did just that, turning a modest sum of Rs 16,890 into a quiet indictment of how the State litigates.

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It laid bare a familiar pattern—litigation pursued without pause and without proportion. This was not a complex legal battle. It was a small recovery. Yet, it travelled through the system for over a decade simply because no one chose to stop it.

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The employee was granted Assured Career Progression in 1999 after completing 24 years of service. He retired in October 2007. Within months, the benefit was withdrawn, his pay reduced, and recovery made from his retirement dues. Aggrieved, he raised an industrial dispute through the Punjab Roadways Workers’ Union.

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The Industrial Tribunal set aside the recovery and ordered a refund. That should have ended the matter. It did not. The State took it to the High Court.

At the very outset, the Court said: “Astonishingly, the State has been pursuing the litigation since 2012, for a meagre amount of Rs 16,890. By now, the workman is around 75 years, and ironically, he has been dragged up till this Court to defend the proceedings in his twilight days, for the amount.”

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The point is clear. The issue is not the amount. It is the disproportion.

This reflects a structural problem. The State, as the largest litigant, has a defined framework to decide when to litigate. The Punjab Dispute Resolution and Litigation Policy is explicit—appeals are not to be filed in individual service matters, cases without precedent value are not to be pursued, and matters involving small financial implications are to be avoided.

Yet, despite multiple levels of scrutiny—departments, nodal officers, committees—this case moved from department to Tribunal and then to the High Court. Fourteen years for Rs 16,890.

This is a failure of decision-making.

The problem is neither new nor uniquely local. Across jurisdictions, governments are recognised as the single largest source of avoidable litigation. That is precisely why other systems impose discipline on the State before it enters court.

In the United Kingdom, government departments are required to assess proportionality and public interest before pursuing appeals. In Australia, “model litigant rules” obligate the State to act fairly, avoid technical defences, and not pursue matters lacking merit. In the United States, structured pre-litigation review and settlement mandates are routinely used to filter out low-value or non-essential disputes.

The principle is simple: The State must litigate less and litigate better.

India recognises this in policy. Implementation remains inconsistent.

Faced with the situation, the State chose not to press its petition before the high court. It sought, however, that the Tribunal’s findings should not operate as a precedent. The Court accepted the request: “Anything observed by the Tribunal shall not enure to the benefit of any other employee.”

The case ended. The issue remains.

Over 4,18,540 cases are pending before the High Court. The figure had dipped from 4,32,227 in January 2025 to 4,20,466, before reaching the present level. Each avoidable case adds to this burden. Each unnecessary appeal occupies court time that cannot be recovered.

The Court has addressed this earlier. Governments have been cautioned against contesting cases “just to pass the buck and contest for the sake of contesting”. Litigation is to be pursued only when necessary. The responsibility for reducing pendency rests significantly on the State.

The Court also posed the central question in one of the matters: “A million-dollar question comes to the mind of the Court, why should the government system not be responsible to prevent litigation where it can rationally and logically be prevented, as State is the biggest litigant in the country.”

That question remains unanswered. What needs to be done is not unclear.

The existing litigation policy must be enforced, not merely cited. Appeals in low-value, non-precedential service matters should be barred at the departmental level itself. Accountability must be fixed. Every appeal should carry a recorded justification, and responsibility for avoidable litigation must be traceable.

In addition, pre-litigation scrutiny committees must function as filters, not formalities. If a case like this can travel for fourteen years, the filter has failed.

The cost consequences need to be real. Frivolous or disproportionate litigation by the State must invite financial and administrative accountability. Finally, alternative dispute resolution mechanisms—mediation and settlement—must be used in substance, not as policy rhetoric.

The issue is accountability. There is no consequence for filing avoidable appeals. There is no consequence for continuing them. There is no consequence for the time consumed—of the Court, of the system, or of the individual.

The State withdrew. But for the system, the cost is not financial. It is time. It is credibility. It is the steady erosion of discipline in litigation.