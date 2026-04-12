When age decides fate: HC rewrites the rules of sentencing in criminal cases

In a move that may well outlast the facts of the case that gave rise to it, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has attempted something Indian criminal law has long avoided — turning sentencing from instinct into structure. By evolving a “descending-scale” doctrine — where punishment rises as the victim’s age falls — the court has, in effect, tried to give mathematics to moral outrage.

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The doctrine emerged from a case involving the rape and murder of a minor, where the court commuted a death sentence to life imprisonment, but with a stringent condition of at least 50 years of actual incarceration without remission. In doing so, the Bench underscored both the gravity of the crime and the need for principled sentencing by observing: “The younger the victim, the higher the sentence.”

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It clarified that even if there appeared to be consent, the law treated such cases as rape when the victim was a minor. The court said key factors in sentencing included the victim’s age, the injuries, the level of cruelty, and the number of accused — while giving utmost importance to age.

At its core, the ruling addresses a discomfort long felt but rarely resolved: why do similar crimes yield dissimilar punishments? Indian courts have historically oscillated between extremes — death penalty in some cases, life imprisonment in others — often without a clearly articulated principle that binds outcomes together. The Bench’s answer is deceptively simple: anchor sentencing to a measurable, morally intuitive factor — the age of the child.

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“The median hypothetically starts at the age of consent… The younger the victim, the higher the sentence.”

This is not merely a line; it is a framework. It converts age into a sentencing axis. In doing so, it reduces the room for what has often been criticised as judicial subjectivity masquerading as discretion.

Globally, sentencing reform has moved in similar directions, albeit through legislative rather than judicial design. In the United States, federal sentencing guidelines — though now advisory — were introduced to curb disparities by structuring judicial discretion. The United Kingdom follows a calibrated sentencing grid where harm and culpability determine the range. Even civil law jurisdictions like Germany rely on proportionality doctrines that emphasise consistency over intuition.

India, by contrast, has functioned in a vacuum — bereft of statutory sentencing guidelines. What emerges, therefore, is not uniformity but a patchwork of precedents. The High Court’s intervention must be read against this institutional silence. It is not merely filling a gap; it is naming it.

“For any sentence to be proportionate, it must be stable and balanced like a table…”

The metaphor is telling. Stability, here, is not about severity — it is about comparability. A sentencing system that swings wildly from case to case risks eroding public confidence, not because it is lenient or harsh, but because it is unpredictable.

The “descending-scale” model also subtly reorders priorities. While courts traditionally weigh multiple factors — nature of the crime, brutality, offender profile — the judgment elevates age to primacy. This is both its strength and its vulnerability.

Its strength lies in clarity. Age is objective, easily ascertainable, and directly linked to vulnerability. A younger child represents a deeper breach of bodily autonomy, a more profound moral injury. The law, in recognising this, aligns itself with societal intuition.

Its vulnerability lies in reduction. Can the complexity of a crime be sufficiently captured through a single dominant factor? What of cases where brutality defies age brackets? Or where systemic failures — poverty, lack of guardianship — intersect with vulnerability?

Yet, the court appears aware of this tension. It does not eliminate discretion; it disciplines it. Age becomes the starting point, not the end of inquiry.

The judgment also carries a quiet but firm penological message. By mandating a minimum of 50 years of actual imprisonment — without remission — for the most egregious category, it shifts the conversation from retribution to incapacitation.

“The safest approach… was to ensure he remained incarcerated until well beyond the prime age of virility.”

This is preventive logic, not merely punitive. It reflects a view that certain crimes so fundamentally rupture the social contract that the offender’s continued liberty poses an unacceptable risk.

Internationally, such long, non-remittable sentences are not unknown, but they are often accompanied by structured parole reviews. India’s remission jurisprudence, however, has been uneven, frequently subject to executive discretion. By hard-coding a minimum term, the court attempts to insulate sentencing from post-conviction dilution.

The larger question is whether this judicial innovation will travel. Sentencing frameworks gain legitimacy not merely by articulation but by adoption — across benches, across states, and ideally, through legislative endorsement.

For now, the doctrine stands as an assertion: that arbitrariness in sentencing is not an inevitability but a failure of design.

In trying to replace intuition with principle, the High Court has done more than decide a case. It has invited Indian criminal law to confront an uncomfortable truth — that justice, to be fair, must also be predictable.