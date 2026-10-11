When social media posts become a public menace: Fake news, free speech and accountability

A social-media post is a curious thing.

It can be written in a bedroom, uploaded in seconds and read by thousands before its author has finished a cup of tea. It can expose wrongdoing, convey genuine information or give a voice to someone who would otherwise remain unheard. It can also manufacture an incident that never occurred, turn suspicion into apparent fact and transform a few lines on a screen into anger on the streets.

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Sometimes, the distance between the two can be measured in minutes.

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The Punjab and Haryana High Court’s recent concern about false social-media reports potentially triggering unrest brings an urgent question into focus: what happens when information circulated online is not merely inaccurate, but is capable of provoking real-world disorder?

The question is not whether the State should be decide what everyone may say. It is how the law should respond when a communication crosses the line from protected expression into conduct prohibited by law.

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The distinction matters. A mistaken report, an exaggerated claim, a deliberate fabrication and a message intended to incite violence are not interchangeable. Treating them alike risks criminalising error. Treating them all as harmless expression would ignore the damage deliberate falsehood can cause.

The Constitution is not a licence to police the truth

Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution guarantees freedom of speech and expression. Article 19(2) permits reasonable restrictions on that freedom on specified grounds, including public order, defamation and incitement to an offence. The constitutional question is not whether speech can ever be restricted, but whether a restriction has a lawful basis and satisfies constitutional requirements.

In Shreya Singhal vs Union of India, the Supreme Court struck down Section 66A of the Information Technology Act, 2000, as unconstitutional. The judgment drew an important distinction between discussion, advocacy and incitement. Discussion and advocacy, even of unpopular causes, lie at the heart of free expression. Incitement, by contrast, may attract restrictions under Article 19(2).

The judgment is a warning against vague or overbroad restrictions, not a declaration that every online communication is immune from lawful restrictions or legal consequences.

The same constitutional caution applies when the State invokes public order. In Anuradha Bhasin vs Union of India, the Supreme Court examined restrictions on internet access in Jammu and Kashmir and emphasised proportionality in assessing restrictions on fundamental rights. The case was not about false social-media posts, but its principles are relevant: a legitimate public purpose does not dispense with the need to justify restrictions or ensure that they do not exceed what is necessary.

The danger lies at both ends. If every inaccurate post is treated as a threat to public order, the law may become an instrument for suppressing criticism, dissent or uncomfortable questions. If deliberate fabrication designed to provoke unlawful conduct is dismissed merely as online speech, the digital medium becomes a convenient shield against accountability.

Falsehood alone is not a legal test

Indian law does not create a single, all-purpose offence covering every false or misleading social-media post. Criminal liability depends on the applicable provision and its ingredients, including the nature of the statement, the circumstances in which it was made and the intention or likelihood specified by law.

Section 353 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, addresses statements conducing to public mischief. It covers specified statements, false information, rumours or reports, including those communicated electronically, when the statutory conditions concerning matters such as public fear or alarm, offences against public tranquillity, or incitement between groups are met.

The section also contains an exception for communications made in good faith, where the person has reasonable grounds to believe the information is true and acts without the prohibited intent. It is not a general prohibition on publishing anything that later turns out to be false.

That distinction is essential. A person who shares an unverified claim believing it to be true is not automatically in the same position as someone who knowingly invents an incident to provoke fear or disorder. The difference must be established through evidence and assessed under the relevant law; it cannot be presumed merely because a post was followed by unrest.

This qualification should not be mistaken for indulgence towards deliberate fabrication. Where the ingredients of an offence are established, the fact that the communication appeared online cannot shield its author from the consequences prescribed by law. Freedom of expression does not confer a licence to incite unlawful conduct.

In Tehseen S Poonawalla vs Union of India, a case concerning lynching and mob violence, the Supreme Court directed governments to take steps against irresponsible and inflammatory messages and material disseminated on social-media platforms that tended to incite mob violence and lynching.

The decision must be read in that context. It did not create a general offence of spreading fake news. It nevertheless recognised the serious public-order risks posed by communications capable of inciting mob violence.

Accountability must follow evidence

Identifying the account from which a post was uploaded may be an important investigative step, but it does not necessarily answer every relevant question. Investigators may need to establish where the information originated, whether it was knowingly fabricated, whether its circulation was coordinated and whether the conduct satisfies the ingredients of any offence.

Nor is every person who forwards a message, or every platform on which it appears, automatically criminally responsible for what follows. Liability must rest on the applicable law and evidence, not on proximity to a controversy.

The person who fabricated a claim, someone who knowingly helped circulate it and someone who shared it in the genuine belief that it was true may occupy very different legal positions.

The same care is necessary when considering platforms. Their responsibilities must be assessed under the laws and rules applicable to them, including relevant statutory obligations and the facts concerning compliance. A post appearing on a platform, or spreading widely through it, does not by itself establish the platform’s liability for subsequent violence.

Section 69A of the Information Technology Act provides a power to direct the blocking of public access to information on specified statutory grounds and subject to prescribed safeguards. It is not a general mechanism for declaring disputed statements false.

Blocking powers, criminal investigations and the assessment of individual liability are distinct legal questions. They should not be conflated.

The law must be capable of reaching deliberate wrongdoing without making reach, repetition or public anger as substitutes for proof.

What other jurisdictions offer

Foreign experience is useful when it identifies a regulatory problem and a possible response. It is less useful when a provision from one legal system is presented as a ready-made solution for another.

The European Union’s Digital Services Act includes a framework for addressing systemic risks associated with very large online platforms and search engines. Separately, the EU Code of Conduct on Disinformation was integrated into the DSA framework in 2025. The European Commission describes the Code as a means to address disinformation risks while upholding freedom of expression and improving transparency. Its commitments became auditable from July 1, 2025, for participating signatories.

This is a framework for addressing risks and platform practices, not a rule that every false statement is unlawful.

The United Kingdom has adopted a more specific criminal provision in Section 179 of the Online Safety Act 2023. The offence requires, among other things, that a person send a message conveying information they know to be false, intend it to cause non-trivial psychological or physical harm to a likely audience, and have no reasonable excuse for sending it.

These statutory elements matter. The provision does not criminalise inaccurate information as a category.

Neither model eliminates the need for safeguards. Their relevance lies in the questions they raise: how should platforms address risks created by the design and spread of content? When should a speaker’s conduct attract criminal liability? How can enforcement be made transparent, proportionate and open to scrutiny?

India’s response must be built around its own Constitution, statutory framework and judicial safeguards. The objective should not be to create an official authority with an unrestricted power to determine truth. It should be to establish a lawful, evidence-based response to communications that may cause identifiable harm or satisfy the ingredients of an offence.

Verification and enforcement must work together

The first response to a fast-spreading claim should be to establish what is known, what remains unverified and what can be confirmed by reliable evidence. Where a claim concerns an alleged incident, a prompt and credible clarification by the relevant authority may help prevent speculation from filling the information vacuum. Original posts, timestamps and other relevant digital evidence should be preserved where a lawful investigation is warranted.

If the evidence indicates deliberate fabrication, unlawful incitement or another cognisable offence, the authorities must investigate and act in accordance with law. The investigation should establish the facts and determine the role, if any, of each person involved.

Rapid circulation cannot by itself prove criminal intent or causation. Equally, an appeal to free speech cannot place unlawful conduct beyond scrutiny.

Institutions can also prepare for sudden online rumours by designating officials to verify urgent claims, communicating confirmed information promptly and preserving evidence when an investigation is necessary. Such measures do not replace criminal law. They can, however, reduce the space in which unverified claims are mistaken for established facts.

Speed matters because a correction issued after a rumour has triggered a crowd may arrive too late to prevent harm. But speed cannot justify dispensing with proof or procedure. A system that responds quickly and gets the facts wrong can deepen the very crisis it is meant to contain.

The danger of overcorrection

A government with unrestricted authority to decide what is true would pose its own danger. Falsehood is not always easy to identify in real time. Early reports may be incomplete, official accounts can change, and information initially dismissed may later prove accurate. A rule that punishes error without adequate safeguards can deter legitimate reporting, public criticism and the sharing of information in the public interest.

The answer is not to choose between freedom and accountability as if only one can survive. It is to insist on both. Restrictions must have a lawful basis. Criminal liability must be established under the applicable law and evidence. Blocking and other restrictive measures must remain subject to statutory and constitutional safeguards. Platforms should be held to the obligations that law actually imposes, not to a vague expectation that they guarantee the truth of everything users publish.

The central challenge is to distinguish a mistake from a deliberate falsehood, a falsehood from an offence, and an allegation of liability from liability established through due process. These distinctions may appear technical. In a constitutional democracy, they are the safeguards that keep the pursuit of public order from becoming arbitrary power.

A post can be an instrument of accountability; it can also become an instrument of intimidation. Its digital form neither sanctifies its content nor diminishes the harm it can cause.

The task before the law is, therefore, exacting: to ensure that deliberate wrongdoing does not escape accountability, while preventing the power to punish it from being abused. The balance is accountability without arbitrary censorship, and freedom without impunity.