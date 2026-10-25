When the judiciary must speak: A case for two-way constitutional communication

There was a time when the judgment was considered the judge’s only necessary public statement. The reasoning recorded on paper was expected to speak for itself, and judicial silence outside the courtroom was regarded as a mark of dignity. The principle retains its force. A judge must not be expected to defend every decision before a television camera or answer every allegation circulating on social media.

But the world in which judgments are delivered has changed. Today, a courtroom exchange can travel across the country within minutes, stripped of context and reduced to a few seconds of video. An institutional decision may provoke public debate before its rationale is understood. In such circumstances, silence does not always preserve dignity. Sometimes, it leaves a vacuum that speculation readily occupies.

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When an institution does not explain itself, others acquire the freedom to explain it on its behalf.

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The judiciary does not need a publicity campaign. It needs a credible channel of communication with the people whose trust sustains its constitutional authority.

The distinction is fundamental. Public relations, in its commercial sense, seeks approval. Constitutional communication seeks understanding. The former can become image management; the latter can strengthen institutional credibility without compromising judicial independence.

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The Supreme Court’s July proceedings concerning the circulation of courtroom recordings offer a timely illustration. On July 24, this year, the Court issued interim directions restricting the unauthorised extraction, dissemination and circulation of audio-video recordings of judicial proceedings on social media and other digital platforms. On July 31, it made it clear that recognised news organisations could continue reporting hearings and informing the public about legal developments and judicial pronouncements, but could not use audio or video clips of proceedings in their reportage under the restrictions. The distinction was important: reporting a judicial proceeding and reproducing its audiovisual recording are not the same thing. It helped define the scope of the restriction.

The lesson extends beyond that particular order. Even a measure directed at a specific problem can be misunderstood if its scope is not clearly communicated. Explanation does not diminish judicial authority; it can protect that authority from avoidable confusion.

India has also witnessed a moment when the absence of an effective institutional resolution became a matter of public concern. On January 12, 2018, four senior Supreme Court judges — Justices J. Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, Madan B. Lokur and Kurian Joseph — held an unprecedented press conference. They raised concerns about the administration of the Court, including the allocation of cases by the then Chief Justice of India, Dipak Misra.

That extraordinary intervention should not become a model for routine public engagement by judges. Its significance lies elsewhere: it demonstrated the constitutional difficulties that can arise when serious institutional concerns reach the public domain without an established and credible channel for their resolution.

There is now an additional reason to consider institutional communication more systematically. Sitting and retired judges address conferences, deliver public lectures. At times, the former judges participate in discussions on constitutional questions, judicial reform and the rule of law. Such engagement can enrich public understanding. Yet individual interventions should not be confused with the considered position of the institution. The judiciary needs a coherent framework that preserves the distinction.

Every High Court and the Supreme Court should, therefore, have a dedicated institutional communication department, staffed by professionals who understand both the law and the responsibilities of public information.

Its purpose should not be to defend every judge or counter every critical headline. It should explain administrative decisions, publish accessible information about judicial functioning, clarify procedural developments and correct demonstrable factual inaccuracies where appropriate. It should never comment on the merits of pending cases, influence judicial outcomes or supplement a judgment with explanations that the judicial record does not support.

The underlying question is simple: how will people understand an institution if the institution does not communicate with them?

A judgment may be legally complete, yet its public meaning may remain incomplete if citizens cannot understand what has been decided and why. The judiciary speaks through the language of precedent, jurisdiction and doctrine. The citizen often encounters it through a headline, a short video or a case that has remained unresolved for years. Bridging this distance is not a concession to popular sentiment. It is a service to constitutional understanding.

The communication must also travel in the opposite direction. Citizens should have accessible avenues to offer feedback on court administration, identify procedural difficulties and understand the functioning of the justice delivery system. Such feedback cannot dictate judicial outcomes, but it can help institutions recognise avoidable barriers to access and improve the administration of justice.

The need becomes particularly apparent when a judge is personally targeted. A judge does not surrender constitutional or legal rights upon assuming judicial office. Yet the conventions of that office impose restraints that an ordinary citizen may not face to the same degree. A private individual who believes that his reputation has been injured may issue a legal notice, initiate defamation proceedings or publicly contest an allegation. A judge must consider not only the available legal remedies but also whether a personal response could affect the perceived impartiality of the office or draw the institution further into controversy.

The judge is not without recourse; the difficulty is that the office can make the exercise of ordinary avenues of self-defence institutionally more complicated. A judge may consequently be left more exposed to personal vilification than a citizen who is free to defend his reputation through conventional means.

This is where an institutional communication mechanism can serve a valuable purpose. It can correct factual errors without prejudging disputes, defend the integrity of judicial processes without endorsing every judicial action, and distinguish legitimate criticism from demonstrable misinformation. It can do so without requiring an individual judge to become a public advocate for himself.

The judiciary must never be made dependent on popularity. A court must be free to decide against the government, a powerful litigant or the prevailing public mood whenever constitutional duty requires it. Nor should every disagreement be treated as an attack on judicial independence.

But independence and communication are not opposing values. A confident institution can explain its procedures without apologising for its authority. It can listen without surrendering its judgment. And it can correct misunderstanding without entering the arena of public controversy.

The judiciary must not speak to please the public; it must communicate so that the public can understand the institution it is asked to trust.

The judgment must remain the judge’s principal public statement. Nothing should alter that constitutional discipline. But the institution surrounding the judgment must also find appropriate ways to explain its work, receive public feedback and preserve the distinction between judicial reasoning and the noise that sometimes surrounds it.

The judiciary has long been the last resort of the citizen. Preserving that position requires more than the power to pronounce the law. It requires an institution sufficiently confident to communicate, sufficiently independent to resist pressure and sufficiently attentive to understand the concerns of the people it serves.

The Constitution gives the judiciary its authority; a continuing conversation with the citizen can help preserve the trust that gives that authority its moral force.