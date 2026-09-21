A pawn can checkmate US

Apropos of ‘The politics of leverage’ (The Great Game); Trump’s ‘scarecrow’ diplomacy is a bad move. India is not a card in its deck, but a queen on the global chessboard. Alienating a 1.4-billion market and a pivotal Indo-Pacific partner is not leverage, it is self-inflicted isolation. Politics is not a poker game of bluff and braggadocio; it is a game of patience, like chess, where a pawn can checkmate. Similarly, the BJP’s attempt to woo Sikh voters through the symbolic display of the turban and the sword is a flawed strategy. Punjab’s social fabric is far more complex than an arithmetic of religion and caste. Punjab will not be swayed by sartorial optics.

Capt Amar Jeet (retd), Kharar

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Look for rational issues

Refer to ‘The politics of leverage’; this kind of politics does not solve the real problems of people and nations. Because of conflicting commercial interests, the foreign policies of most countries reflect confusion and vacillation of their governments. Our country’s policy moved from non-alignment to alignment first with the erstwhile Soviet Union, and now with the US. Like elsewhere in the country, every religion, community, caste and sect has its army of fanatics for whom no problem or issue is too serious or challenging to be reduced to a rational electoral issue.

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Hira Sharma, by mail

Keep diplomatic channels open

Refer to ‘US can’t dictate India’s trade choices’; though maintaining a bilateral relationship with Washington is strategically vital for New Delhi, foreign policy cannot be dictated by the threat of economic sanctions. Partnerships are built and thrive on mutual respect, not coercion. India must focus on its balanced diplomatic approach by diversifying its energy sources while maintaining communication channels with the US.

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Harbinder S Dhillon, Una

Need durable solution in Manipur

Refer to ‘Manipur’s woes’; internally displaced people remain trapped in a crisis which has remained intractable for over three years. Continued displacement deepens vulnerabilities that extend beyond the loss of a home, particularly in terms of healthcare. Without a durable solution to the Meitei-Kuki conflict, the conditions for a safe and sustainable rehabilitation will remain elusive. Dialogue and confidence-building measures must pave the way for a political settlement that ends violence and allows displaced people to rebuild their lives with dignity.

SS Paul, Nadia (WB)

Real service to mankind

Refer to ‘95 km in 63 mins, night sortie: Haryana donor saves 4 lives’; kudos to the hospital authorities who acted swiftly; this is real service to mankind. Organ donation in India needs a major push; ignorance, fear, belief, sentiments and religious practices often deter people. The donor has nothing to lose, but the receiver has everything to gain. Organ transplant is the only hope for a multitude of patients. It is important to educate the public that organs can be harvested within a particular timespan after the patient is declared brain-dead.

Raj Kumar Kapoor, Ropar

Govt must come to farmers’ rescue

Today, an ordinary farmer is heavily burdened under the weight of debt. Agricultural inputs like seeds and fertilisers are becoming more expensive; farmers are not getting a fair price for their crops. Adverse weather conditions add to their misery. Consequently, farmers are facing immense hardships leading to suicides. This is an extremely grave issue. The government must work towards providing substantial relief to farmers and alleviating their financial distress.

Rajji, Sirhind