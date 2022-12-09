AAP’s victory

Refer to the editorial ‘AAP bags MCD, too’; municipal elections rarely get attention outside their respective municipal areas, but elections to the MCD was different, where the AAP has secured a majority, replacing the BJP. It marked the tough competition between India’s biggest national political party, the BJP, and its major competitor, the AAP. Unlike most regional parties, the AAP is the only party which is broadening its base. Soon, we will witness another high-voltage contest for the BMC, India’s richest urban body of Mumbai, where the two Sena factions and BJP have a lot at stake. But do fierce contests bring positive results for voters? Certainly not. The turnout for the MCD was just 50%, below the 2017 level, which reflects the poor functioning of India’s urban bodies. Municipalities largely depend on property tax for revenue and RBI’s data shows that the MCD’s tax revenue lags behind the national average. Indian cities need more than just dramatic elections.

SANJAY CHOPRA, MOHALI

Healthy democracy

Apropos of ‘134 seats, AAP wrests MCD from BJP; Kejriwal promises to rein in corruption’; the end of 15-year run of the BJP in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi indicates that voters in Delhi have reposed their faith in the Aam Aadmi Party. This always happens in a healthy democracy. It is heartening to see that Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal sought the blessings of PM Modi. It is a positive gesture.

Upendra Sharma, by mail

‘Burden’ of cap

Refer to the photograph under the heading ‘Key accused, aides received Rs 30L’; a police officer is seen without a cap, which is being carried by a havildar walking behind him. For a person in uniform, a headgear and his weapon are a symbol of great pride and authority in the eyes of the public. If a uniformed person finds it cumbersome to even carry his headgear, one wonders how he is going to take the load of the responsibility entrusted to him. It is due this this attitude that many a criminals keep escaping while in police custody.

Lt Col JS DULLAT (Retd), Patiala

Old-age homes

Refer to ‘No funds, seven senior citizen homes on verge of closure’; though the Central and state governments have made a policy on having a senior citizens’ home in every district, they are not serious about it. Who bothers about people in the sunset of their life? To help senior citizens and provide them a dignified life is the duty of the government. Like the elderly, old-age homes are also crying for attention. It is not too late even now. NGOs are ready to help and take all responsibility of maintaining old-age homes, but it is not possible without the help of the government. The earlier we wake up to this cause, the better it will be.

S Chaudhary, by mail

Repo rate hike

The RBI has rightly hiked the repo rate by 35 points to contain inflation. Higher repo rate will make the money costlier, leading to decrease in demand and money supply in the economy. Prices reduce when less money chases the same stock of goods. The supply of money can also be reduced by attracting people to save more and deposit in banks and post offices. Increasing the deposit rates makes the general public happy and also controls inflation, resulting in a win-win situation for the government.

NPS Sohal, US

Unburden PSPCL

Refer to ‘Free power scheme bleeds Punjab corpn’; fiscal burden on PSPCL is increasing by way of loans. It is the result of immature promises made by the state government and a consequence of appeasing voters by extending free power during elections. The culture of subsides, doles and freebies is draining the coffers. Not just PSPCL, other departments like the Punjab Roadways are also suffering. Giving freebies shows the inefficiency of politicians that they are unable to create employment opportunities. The government should pay attention to this serious issue. A drastic rejig in policy is needed to unburden PSPCL of debt. The government should rise above appeasement politics and take action judiciously.

Raj Kumar Kapoor, Ropar

The fall of masjid

Apropos of the article ‘Wasn’t just masjid that fell’; the masjid was a disputed structure, built on the remains of a temple that was destroyed. Why the name ‘Babri’ Masjid? No masjid is named after a human. Someone, at some point in history, when his writ ran, demolished a temple, which in Hindu belief is considered a house of God; whereas a masjid is a place to worship God. The court case was never about masjid or temple, it was just a title suit. The issue was settled in the highest court of the land. Was this demand unjustified, to just settle the three issues of Ayodhya, Kashi and Mathura?

Sudhir Kumar Kad, Hoshiarpur

