About political power

Refer to ‘Delicious ironies’ (Nous Indica); the Right is trying to distort or manipulate historical facts, icons, events or ideals. Religionism, casteism and aggression suit ignorant minds. The tirade against Gandhi and Nehru is aimed at undermining truth, non-violence, democracy and secularism and creating new narratives of violence and falsehood to appease the majority of the voters and divert attention from the epidemic of unemployment, illiteracy and poverty. It is all a game for political power.

Abhimanyu Malik, Jind

Secular Bose

Apropos of ‘Delicious ironies’ (Nous Indica); Bose was a firm believer in action. Once during an informal talk, an officer of the Azad Hind Fauj suggested that they write the history of the Fauj. The reply sums up Bose’s views and personality, ‘Let us first make it, someone else will write it.’ He never intended to use one community against the other for insular designs, but ironically, post Independence, the Congress abandoned him. He did not approve of the Gandhian method to free India. And now the BJP has adopted him to exploit his name for political gains. The Hindutva forces are trying to prove that he was one of their clan. In a republic, the supreme power is held by the people and their elected representatives. But it seems that the supreme power lies with politicians who can make or mar the destiny of the people in accordance with their whims. People are remembered only during elections. Bose was a proponent of secularism and should be treated so without giving him any political colour.

Tarsem S Bumrah, Batala

Give diplomacy a chance

Refer to ‘Prefer diplomacy, says Blinken as Russia-Ukraine row escalates’; the Ukraine standoff is keeping Europe and the world on tenterhooks when the continent is facing major issues like the pandemic. It could get serious if Russia is bent upon invading Ukraine. Mindful of the consequences of the war, Russian President Putin is playing his cards close to his chest and keeping his foes guessing. The US President is more concerned about China’s increasing prowess and is more determined to contain it than to enter the Russia-Ukraine standoff. The Ukrainians see a bright future with Europe and the West. Diplomacy despite the sabre-rattling is the only way out of this impasse. They must start from scratch and involve all parties.

Gregory Fernandes, Mumbai

President’s appeal

Refer to the appeal of the President to all Indians, whether they are living in India or abroad, for doing some work for their birthplace. We all, especially those who have got some success in their life and are financially and otherwise capable to contribute, should definitely try to do some good work for our birthplace, particularly if it is in rural areas, where we can sponsor drinking water and toilet facilities, etc., along with ensuring their proper upkeep of schools, where we had taken our primary education.

NK SINGHAL, PANCHKULA

Need new narrative

With reference to ‘A letter for Lata from Pakistan’; it’s wonderful to observe the power of music, words, verse, sports, songs, contemporary writings and artists creating a positive effect on relations between two countries. Such efforts lead to a better future in which we respect, understand, connect and empathise with one another. Popular acceptance of literary endeavours on both sides is a testimony that the rift between the two neighbours is manmade. Despite wars, borders, LoC and hostility, love across borders provides the vision of a future governed by heart. Let the collective energies of people be harnessed to create new narratives about modern India and Pakistan.

Anita Kataria, Patiala

Love from Pakistan

‘A letter for Lata from Pakistan’ portrays the love of common Pakistanis for Indian artistes. Indians and Pakistanis share the same climate, language, food habits, sports and even music, then why this hatred? When we explore our inner self, we will find true and pious love. The day the common man realises that hatred has been implanted in us by our politicians for their political gains, it will be the beginning of a new era of understanding, peace and friendship.

VK Anand, Chandigarh

Open to turncoats

Apropos of ‘Turncoats dominate BJP’s second list too’, it is quite evident that the BJP did not learn a lesson from the results of the West Bengal Assembly polls. In the two lists for the Punjab Assembly polls, it has preferred turncoats over tested loyalists of the saffron party. Jagdish Kumar Jagga has been preferred over Harjit Singh Grewal, who mediated between the Centre and farmers on the three laws.

Upendra Sharma, by mail

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit. These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: Letters@tribunemail.com