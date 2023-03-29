 Above all, health : The Tribune India

Above all, health



Apropos of ‘Right to Health’; robust health is the key to a meaningful life. All material possessions lose their meaning in the absence of this vital gift. Taking care of the overall health and well-being of the public and patients should be the priority of any government. Any policy and programme framed in this regard is praiseworthy. Our country is overpopulated and the public sector alone cannot take care of the ailing population and provide them with the best services. Therefore, the role of private hospitals becomes all the more significant. Jointly, they can take care of public health. However, the concerns of the agitating doctors need to be addressed by the government to engage them in strengthening the health system and making it further viable.

RAVI SHARMA, by mail

Women boxers

Success of women boxers at the just-concluded World Championship and Mumbai Indians at the inaugural WPL augurs well for the women in general and those looking to make careers in sports in particular (‘Packing a punch’). Putting in perspective, the boxers from the US, Canada, Poland, the Netherlands and Ireland boycotted the championship. Also, the competition among the WPL teams was limited. But that shouldn’t undermine the huge opportunity that these events have opened up for the women in this country. Gone are the days when children were told that if they continued to play, their future would be doomed. Exciting times await Indian sportswomen. They will certainly raise the country’s flag in the coming times.

Deepak TAAK, Panchkula

Warning to China

Apropos of ‘US-China ties in deep freeze’; powerful countries cannot subdue weaker nations by aerial bombing or by the use of missiles. Ultimately, the war has to be fought on the ground. The losses suffered in terms of casualties and costs by the Americans in Afghanistan and the Russians in Ukraine should be a lesson for China if it intends to invade Taiwan. In Ukraine, Russia’s Wagner Group has not been able to take control of Bakhmut, where the battle is being fought on the ground and in the streets. Apart from this, the formation of Quad and AUKUS should deter China.

Ashok Bahl, Kangra

Bilkis Bano case

Refer to ‘Won’t be emotional: SC on Bilkis Bano case’; the court has rightly initiated proceedings on the issue by serving a notice on the Centre, the Gujarat Government and the convicts, which will help avoid the ostensible miscarriage of justice. Politicians are seldom bothered about the propriety and legality of their decisions. The conscience of the nation was rocked when the convicts were released prematurely at the behest of the state government. The way the perpetrators of heinous crimes were greeted on being released with garlands and sweets speaks volumes about the political angle behind such a move. The SC has rightly affirmed that emotions will not be allowed to influence the decision and the case would be decided purely on the legality of the remission of the punishment. The law of the land must decide the fate of the convicts.

Roshan Lal Goel, by mail

Gender ratio

Reference to ‘Gender ratio at birth falls below 400... ’; the declining gender ratio is alarming for the entire country. Unequal sex ratio in India is a silent emergency and must be checked. More than 20 villages in Kurukshetra recorded a lower ratio. The crisis is real. No society can hold its head high until gender equality is established. Despite the legal provisions, the malpractice of foeticide still prevails. Officials concerned must take strict action and focus on spreading awareness in rural areas.

Arshnoor, Mohali

Drop in births

Refer to ‘Gender ratio at birth falls below 400... ’; it is astonishing that Barachpur recorded only 14 births in 2022 whereas the figure was 21 in 2021. The birth rate has shown a substantial fall in one year. One should not only look for the gender ratio, but also the birth rate, antenatal registration and pregnancy outcomes to identify the lacunae. The size of population matters but such a stark difference cannot be ignored.

V Bhushan, Sirsa

Tracking Amritpal

Notwithstanding the Intelligence updates, the police have failed to nab Amritpal. His pictures have been circulated across the country. The Department of Immigration of Nepal has put him on its surveillance list following a request from India. The question is, if his location and activities were easily known, how could he cross the border to reach Nepal? If it is not possible to track him, it does raise a question on the functioning and capability of our Intelligence agencies.

Kritika Thakur, Rajpura

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit. These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: [email protected]

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Amritpal Singh seen without turban on Delhi street in fresh CCTV footage

2
Diaspora

Indian-origin man Inderdeep Gosal fatally stabs man in Canada’s Vancouver; arrested as video goes viral

3
Punjab

Police close to arresting Amritpal, Punjab Advocate-General tells high court

4
Jalandhar

Couple from Punjab's Goraya shot dead in Philippines

5
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann hits out at Akal Takht Jathedar for ‘provoking’ people through ultimatum to AAP govt

6
Jalandhar

3 students arrested for blackening CM Bhagwant Mann’s picture at Khatkar Kalan Mohalla Clinic

7
Nation

Atiq Ahmad, 2 others get life sentence in Umesh Pal kidnapping case

8
Nation

Major anti-breast cancer drug off patent: Government in Parliament; room for cheaper generics

9
Amritsar

In 4 different incidents, BSF shoots down drone, arrests 2 men and seizes weapons and drugs near international border in Punjab

10
Ludhiana

16-year-old raped, 2 booked

Don't Miss

View All
Amritpal Singh’s selfie with close aide surfaces on social media; Punjab police remain on hunt
Trending

Amritpal Singh's selfie with close aide surfaces on social media; Punjab police remain on hunt

Fly from Hisar to eight destinations by Sept
Haryana

Fly from Hisar to eight destinations by September

PM praises parents of youngest organ donor
Amritsar

PM praises parents of youngest organ donor

STUDY VISA FRAUD
Punjab

How study visa fraud shattered their Canadian dream

Academic text produced by ChatGPT formulaic, would be picked up by AI-detection tools: Study
Science Technology

Academic text produced by ChatGPT formulaic, would be picked up by AI-detection tools: Study

Lifespan in Haryana down 7 years, Punjab 6 years, pollution to blame
Nation

Lifespan in Haryana down 7 years, Punjab 6 years, pollution to blame

G20 ends in city, encroachments return
Amritsar

G20 ends in Amritsar, encroachments return

In 10 years, groundwater dips by 3.48m in Karnal district
Haryana

In 10 years, groundwater dips by 3.48m in Karnal district

Top News

Bhutan changes stance, says China party to Doklam dispute

Bhutan changes stance, says China party to Doklam dispute

Reneges on 2019 position against unilateral change to tri-ju...

18 pharma firms producing spurious drugs lose licence

18 pharma firms producing spurious drugs lose licence

Of 203 on radar, 70 in Himachal, 45 in Uttarakhand

Anti-national forces scrambling as India rises: PM

Anti-national forces scrambling as India rises: PM

Close to nabbing Amritpal, Punjab tells HC; illegally detained: Counsel

Close to nabbing Amritpal, Punjab tells HC; illegally detained: Counsel

Late-night chase in Hoshiarpur

Late-night chase in Hoshiarpur


Cities

View All

SGPC passes budget of Rs 1138.14 crore for FY 2023-24; keeps special amount for release of ‘Bandi Singhs’

SGPC passes budget of Rs 1138.14 crore for FY 2023-24; keeps special amount for release of ‘Bandi Singhs’

In 4 different incidents, BSF shoots down drone, arrests 2 men and seizes weapons and drugs near international border in Punjab

Harassed for dowry, 2 women end lives in Amritsar

20 booked on charge of murder bid

Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, approves over Rs 733-crore budget for new financial year

60 high-risk criminals lodged in Bathinda jail’s ‘dead zone’

60 high-risk criminals including Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria lodged in Bathinda jail's 'dead zone'

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda

Delhi HC overturns trial court order, frames charges against Shrajeel Imam, 8 others

2019 Jamia violence case: Delhi HC overturns trial court order, frames charges against Shrajeel Imam, 8 others

Amritpal Singh seen without turban on Delhi street in fresh CCTV footage

Congress leaders, workers detained while trying to march near Red Fort against Rahul Gandhi's disqualification

DU women’s college students claim men scaled walls, harassed them during fest

19 fire tenders rushed as fire breaks out in Delhi's Badarpur

3 students arrested for blackening CM Bhagwant Mann’s pic at Khatkar Kalan Mohalla Clinic

3 students arrested for blackening CM Bhagwant Mann’s picture at Khatkar Kalan Mohalla Clinic

Couple from Punjab's Goraya shot dead in Philippines

Fight for space in AAP with new leaders' entry

Patwari arrested for accepting bribe

Martyr's photos removed, protesters deface Mohalla Clinic

2 MC staff, woman held for attempt to murder

2 MC staff, woman held for attempt to murder

16-year-old raped, 2 booked

NRI woman’s bag snatched

Spl girdawari begins to assess loss to wheat crop due to rain

Civil Hospital contractual staff up in arms

Patiala MC breaches low target of street vending charges

Patiala MC breaches low target of street vending charges

Minister visits villages to assess crop damage

Farmers reject relief for damage caused to crop

PCS Exam: Former deputy speaker slams Punjab govt over delay

PUTA threatens strike over pending salaries