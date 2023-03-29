Above all, health

Apropos of ‘Right to Health’; robust health is the key to a meaningful life. All material possessions lose their meaning in the absence of this vital gift. Taking care of the overall health and well-being of the public and patients should be the priority of any government. Any policy and programme framed in this regard is praiseworthy. Our country is overpopulated and the public sector alone cannot take care of the ailing population and provide them with the best services. Therefore, the role of private hospitals becomes all the more significant. Jointly, they can take care of public health. However, the concerns of the agitating doctors need to be addressed by the government to engage them in strengthening the health system and making it further viable.

RAVI SHARMA, by mail

Women boxers

Success of women boxers at the just-concluded World Championship and Mumbai Indians at the inaugural WPL augurs well for the women in general and those looking to make careers in sports in particular (‘Packing a punch’). Putting in perspective, the boxers from the US, Canada, Poland, the Netherlands and Ireland boycotted the championship. Also, the competition among the WPL teams was limited. But that shouldn’t undermine the huge opportunity that these events have opened up for the women in this country. Gone are the days when children were told that if they continued to play, their future would be doomed. Exciting times await Indian sportswomen. They will certainly raise the country’s flag in the coming times.

Deepak TAAK, Panchkula

Warning to China

Apropos of ‘US-China ties in deep freeze’; powerful countries cannot subdue weaker nations by aerial bombing or by the use of missiles. Ultimately, the war has to be fought on the ground. The losses suffered in terms of casualties and costs by the Americans in Afghanistan and the Russians in Ukraine should be a lesson for China if it intends to invade Taiwan. In Ukraine, Russia’s Wagner Group has not been able to take control of Bakhmut, where the battle is being fought on the ground and in the streets. Apart from this, the formation of Quad and AUKUS should deter China.

Ashok Bahl, Kangra

Bilkis Bano case

Refer to ‘Won’t be emotional: SC on Bilkis Bano case’; the court has rightly initiated proceedings on the issue by serving a notice on the Centre, the Gujarat Government and the convicts, which will help avoid the ostensible miscarriage of justice. Politicians are seldom bothered about the propriety and legality of their decisions. The conscience of the nation was rocked when the convicts were released prematurely at the behest of the state government. The way the perpetrators of heinous crimes were greeted on being released with garlands and sweets speaks volumes about the political angle behind such a move. The SC has rightly affirmed that emotions will not be allowed to influence the decision and the case would be decided purely on the legality of the remission of the punishment. The law of the land must decide the fate of the convicts.

Roshan Lal Goel, by mail

Gender ratio

Reference to ‘Gender ratio at birth falls below 400... ’; the declining gender ratio is alarming for the entire country. Unequal sex ratio in India is a silent emergency and must be checked. More than 20 villages in Kurukshetra recorded a lower ratio. The crisis is real. No society can hold its head high until gender equality is established. Despite the legal provisions, the malpractice of foeticide still prevails. Officials concerned must take strict action and focus on spreading awareness in rural areas.

Arshnoor, Mohali

Drop in births

Refer to ‘Gender ratio at birth falls below 400... ’; it is astonishing that Barachpur recorded only 14 births in 2022 whereas the figure was 21 in 2021. The birth rate has shown a substantial fall in one year. One should not only look for the gender ratio, but also the birth rate, antenatal registration and pregnancy outcomes to identify the lacunae. The size of population matters but such a stark difference cannot be ignored.

V Bhushan, Sirsa

Tracking Amritpal

Notwithstanding the Intelligence updates, the police have failed to nab Amritpal. His pictures have been circulated across the country. The Department of Immigration of Nepal has put him on its surveillance list following a request from India. The question is, if his location and activities were easily known, how could he cross the border to reach Nepal? If it is not possible to track him, it does raise a question on the functioning and capability of our Intelligence agencies.

Kritika Thakur, Rajpura

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit. These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: [email protected]