Accepting her ‘No’ is not a favour

Apropos of ‘The freedom to say No’ (The Great Game); India has completed 79 years of Independence, but many women of our country still hesitate to exercise their freedom to say ‘No’. Unfortunately, social attitudes still put unnecessary restrictions on women and often make them feel guilty for asserting themselves. Women are increasingly raising their voice against harassment, intimidation and discrimination. However, the responsibility cannot rest with them alone. Families, institutions, workplaces and society must teach men that consent and personal boundaries are non-negotiable. A truly progressive society is one where a woman can refuse something without fear of consequences. Respecting her ‘No’ is not a favour; it is a basic requirement of equality, dignity and freedom.

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Bir Devinder Singh Bedi, Sangrur

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Women’s freedom to make choices

Refer to ‘The freedom to say No’; the current phase of female self-assertion should be examined in the backdrop of an exponential rise in educational opportunities available to all. Today’s empowered woman understands her strength and potential with a balanced mind. Even when she is opting for a live-in relationship or become a single parent — she is exercising her freedom in making choices. She possesses an innate ability to adjust, as is evident from her acceptance of filiocentric families. The silver lining lies in the fact that she is not asking for a complete reversal from a patriarchal to a matriarchal setup. Let us not forget that the word ‘she’ includes ‘he’ and ‘woman’ includes ‘man.’

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Rakesh Mohan Sharma, Pathankot

Strategic hedging led to Partition

With reference to ‘India committed crime of Partition upon itself’; modern Indian nationhood emerged under colonial rule and through the anti-colonial struggle. More importantly, responsibility for Partition cannot be placed upon an abstract “India”. It resulted from concrete historical forces: British imperial policy, competing claims to political power by the Congress and Muslim League leaderships, communal mobilisation and the hurried British withdrawal. The failure of the political leadership to find an alternative settlement ultimately produced territorial division.

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Manu Kant, Chandigarh

Partition a lesson for separatists

Refer to ‘India committed crime of Partition upon itself’; in 1947, I was only ten years old but clearly remember the atrocities people suffered. Lakhs of people, both Hindus and Muslims, faced immense hardships. Our houses were burgled and we came to India penniless. Nehru and Jinnah were blinded by their desire to become Prime Ministers of India and Pakistan respectively. Even Gandhi, who could have stopped the horrors of Partition, couldn’t do much. Even after migration to India, our woes didn’t end. Partition should serve as a lesson to those demanding separation from India.

Wg Cdr CL Sehgal (retd), Jalandhar

India must deepen Gulf ties

Refer to ‘The Mecca pact is about Iran, not India’; Saudi Arabia has long relied on the US for security, but the Iran conflict has exposed the limits and uncertainties of US hegemony. For Pakistan, the agreement is an even more valuable gain as the deal brings Islamabad closer to its traditional allies. India should resist the temptation to see this agreement as an anti-India alliance. India’s measured official response is therefore more sensible than either alarmist or rhetorical. But complacency would be equally misplaced. New Delhi needs to deepen its ties with the Gulf.

Harbinder S Dhillon, Una

Clarity must define food labels

Refer to ‘Food labels’; consumers need more than coloured symbols. They need information that is easy to interpret. Food manufacturers often use technical terminology that can obscure what consumers are actually buying. These terms may be technically legitimate, but they can leave an ordinary shopper with little meaningful understanding of the product. The purpose of regulation should therefore be clarity, not merely compliance. Food labels should tell consumers what they need to know, not challenge them to become food technologists.

Harsh Pawaria, Rohtak