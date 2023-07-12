Acknowledge human lapses

Refer to ‘Monsoon fury’; scientists had forecast that climate change would lead to an unpredictable monsoon. This prediction has become a reality as north India is grappling with floods. Human actions have contributed to this situation. Historically, floods occur every few years, and the government attributes them to natural forces — without seeking permanent solutions. The havoc caused by floods and landslides necessitates acknowledging human factors. Illegal construction in vulnerable areas, deforestation and encroachment on water bodies contribute to the severity of natural disasters. The authorities and citizens must unite and launch a mass movement against such destructive practices.

K Kumar, Panchkula

Prepare for extreme weather

Apropos of ‘Monsoon fury’; after a few days, life would be usual for all, except the victims. Tackling floods, like any problem, requires sustained efforts from both the affected communities and those providing support. In a flawed system, public woes may not always receive the priority they deserve. The Punjab Government has released a Rs 33.5-crore grant, but that needs to be supplemented by measures to resolve flood-related issues effectively, efficiently and objectively. Floods are reminders of the consequences of human actions and the need to address them. We must deal with issues such as unsustainable land-use practices and inadequate preparedness for extreme weather events.

Jagvinder Singh Brar, Patiala

Man-made disaster

Incessant rain has caused havoc in Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Delhi. Housing and commercial infrastructure development does not pay attention to rainwater management, leading to consequences that become evident during the rainy season. Whereas traditional ponds in towns are no longer visible, the drains are often choked with filth and polythene bags, thus blocking the flow of rainwater. Governments have been lax in imposing the ban on single-use plastic. The operation of cleaning the drains before the rainy season is often overlooked by the administration.

Jai Prakash Gupta, Ambala Cantt

Restore West Bengal’s glory

Refer to ‘WB poll violence’; elections in West Bengal are rarely peaceful. At least 20 persons have been killed in election-related violence. It paints a grim picture of the state known for its rich culture and literary legacy. Besides, such violence keeps the youth away from politics. It is high time all political parties stopped this ugly cycle of political violence and restored the glory of West Bengal. Citizens of Bengal must force political parties to take constructive steps to restore peace in the state as lawlessness does not benefit anyone, especially the people. They must hold political parties accountable for their actions.

Tauqueer Rahmani, Chennai

Encourage dissent

Apropos of ‘SC stays arrest of Kerala scribe denied bail by HC’; the moot point is why lower courts couldn’t fathom that the statements of the scribe ‘may be defamatory, but are not offences under the SC/ST Act’. That a vocal critic of the government in Kerala was arrested on the pretext of the draconian provisions of the SC/ST Act speaks volumes about intolerance of journalists who are acting as watchdogs of democracy. Politicians in power need to discern the difference between dissent — which should be encouraged, not stifled — and insurrection, which should be quelled.

Lalit Bharadwaj, Panchkula

University’s spirit

Refer to ‘The spirit of the university under threat’; the author has rightly highlighted the virus of ‘anti-intellectualism’. Universities are often established under an Act that grants them an autonomous status and sets out the framework for their governance. The Act typically designates the Governor of the respective state as the university Chancellor and persons of eminence as Vice-Chancellors (VCs). With the emergence of so many universities, the selection criteria for the VC’s post have been diluted, resulting in the present chaos. Any compromise on education can ruin a country.

RS Kishtwaria, Palampur

