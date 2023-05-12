Ad hoc teachers’ plight

Apropos of ‘Wounded selves of ad hoc teachers’; the article rightly highlights the ills that so-called ‘model employers’ like the Central government or premier education bodies perpetuate. There is so much for them to learn from the states. Even a small state like Himachal Pradesh can be a role model. In HP, the appointments are done on a contract basis after completing all formalities, which include a written test and an interview by the Public Service Commission. Once appointed, the employees get regularised after two years without the hassle of again appearing before the interview board.

Rakesh Sharma, Shimla

Sheer exploitation

Refer to ‘Wounded selves of ad hoc teachers’; the plight of ad hoc teachers working in Delhi colleges is delineated in a very poignant way by citing the instance of a teacher who took his own life. Ad hoc teachers may have demonstrated their academic worth through research work and teaching over the years, but when it comes to regular appointments, their contribution is trashed by ‘experts’ during the interview. Selections are made after taking into account political connections and social standing. It is natural for ad hoc teachers to feel frustrated and depressed on being rejected despite being deserving candidates.

Roshan Lal Goel, Ladwa

Pak’s political unrest

Refer to ‘Turmoil in Pakistan’; Imran Khan’s arrest was imminent. Through his arrest, the authorities intended to send the message that he had crossed a red line by repeatedly pointing a finger at Pakistan’s powerful military. Though he may have emerged as the most popular leader in over a decade, his refusal to follow the army’s hybrid regime playbook has brought Pakistan to an inflection point. PM Shehbaz Sharif wants to delay the national polls scheduled later this year in the hope that it will take the wind out of Imran’s political sails. But if protests continue, the army will be forced to step in, something which Pakistan has witnessed several times.

LAJWANT SINGH, via email

Impact of Imran’s arrest

Apropos of ‘Turmoil in Pakistan’; the arrest of former Pakistan PM Imran Khan can have serious implications for India in terms of border intrusions, terrorism and drug smuggling. With more powers, the Pakistan army can push its agenda of destabilising Indian economy and disturbing peace. Already facing pressure on the LAC from China, India has to keep a vigil on the fast-developing situation in Pakistan.

Wg Cdr JS Minhas (retd), Mohali

Karnataka polls

Apropos of ‘72% voting; pollsters give Cong the edge’; from the Karnataka exit poll results it is clear that it’s a neck-and-neck race between the major parties. The close contest between the BJP and the Congress has opened up the possibility of a hung Assembly. This is not surprising as both parties have been aggressively campaigning for the past few weeks. However, what is concerning is the amount of money and resources that have been poured into these campaigns. The money being spent on political advertising and rallies is staggering. I hope whichever party forms the government in Karnataka prioritises people’s welfare.

Vishal Mayur, Tumkur (Karnataka)

Advantage Congress

Apropos of ‘72% voting; pollsters give Cong the edge’; most exit polls show that the Congress has the upper hand in Karnataka, with three of them giving the grand old party a majority in a close race with the ruling BJP. The exit polls indicate that the Bommai-led BJP government will be at the receiving end of anti-incumbency. Karnataka has never returned an incumbent government to power after a full five-year term in the past four decades.

Vijaykumar HK, Raichur (Karnataka)

Changing weather patterns

Refer to ‘Extreme weather’; no matter how much we all enjoy the May rain, we need to realise that it is not normal. It is an alarming trend. It is high time we laid stress on sustainable development and do whatever it takes to save the environment. Only then we would be able to make this planet liveable.

Yamini Verma, Chandigarh

