Adani must come clean

Reference to ‘Hindenburg report on Adani Group leads to bloodbath on D-street’ and ‘LIC, SBI investments in Adani at risk: Cong’; the report, accusing the group for malpractices, should be convincingly contradicted by Adani otherwise there could be more panic in the share market. And if the rumoured high stakes of our financial giants like the LIC and SBI, besides other public sector banks, in the Adani group turns out to be true, our economy may be at a considerable risk. A bigger matter of concern should, however, be that if our key economic activities in strategic fields like ports. airports, highways, railways, power, solar energy and defence depend upon a few industrial houses, their slide could mean the slide of the nation’s economy and that may hit our strategic interests. Putting all eggs in one basket is certainly risky.

HL Sharma, Amritsar

Boom to bust

Refer to ‘Big Tech layoffs’; the so-called boom in the information technology sector was a sham. The high volume of layoffs are still continuing. It is bound to shatter those who faced the axe. One hopes this is only a temporary trend and not the start of a worsening recession which the IMF and the World Bank have already warned nations about.

RAMESH GUPTA, NARWANA

Mohalla clinics

The Punjab Government has started mohalla clinics for the benefit of ordinary people, but it appears that the government is renaming existing health centres as mohalla clinics, instead of opening new centres. The government should upgrade and overhaul old health centres. The most necessary and fundamental sectors of education and health need immediate attention. Infrastructure and appointments of personnel are the most important aspects. A little manipulation or ambiguous data projected or exaggerated advertisements to appease the masses might put the AAP in a spot in the next elections. The government should also avoid announcing more freebies and try to minimise the existing ones to stop its coffers from being depleted.

Dilwar Ali Meerak, TOHANA

Defend border integrity

Refer to ‘Access to 26 LAC patrol points cut by China’; the Leh SP’s revelation is disturbing. China has already usurped thousands sq km of Indian territory and still continues to nibble at our land. The PLA’s objection to the patrolling by Indian forces even in buffer zones speaks volumes of Chinese dominance. Instead of making rhetorical statements that India won’t allow even an inch of its territory to be usurped by the hostile neighbour, the government needs to see what is actually happening on the border and take appropriate action.

CS MANN, UNA

Leave judiciary alone

Reference to ‘Disclosing RAW reports serious: Rijiju targets Collegium again’; it is very unfortunate that the independence of the judiciary is being attacked time and again. The minister must read the Constitution which provides for, and underscores the judiciary’s independence. It is vital for the purpose of fair justice. There should be no interference by the legislature or the executive in the proceedings of the judiciary. In case of intervention, there may be an element of bias on the part of the judges in taking a fair decision. The power of appointment of judges vested in the executive is not an absolute power, but it is hedged in by some wholesome checks and safeguards. The President can’t appoint judges without consultation with the Chief Justice. Had the minister gone through the Constitution, he wouldn’t have issued an irrelevant statement.

Faqir Singh, by mail

The Lion of Punjab

January 28 was the 158th birth anniversary of the great martyr, Lala Lajpat Rai, belonging to Dhudike village in Punjab. Except an advertisement by the Punjab Government, there was no word about this ‘Punjab Kesari’, or the Lion of Punjab, who sacrificed his life during the freedom movement. When the British rained lathis on him, he had fearlessly uttered, ‘Mere upar lathi ka ek-ek prahar, videshi hukumat ke kafan me keel saabit hogi.’ And this is what happened.

RAJNI BALA, by mail

Padma awards

It has now become a practice to present Padma awards to unsung heroes. The country should feel proud of such personalities. A veteran doctor, snake catchers, Rasna creator, a Kannada author, an agricultural scientist etc., have figured on the list this year. Many of the awardees have been silently working for the betterment of society. This practice should continue in the future. These awards should be awarded to unsung heroes so that it may have a positive impact on future generations.

Yash Pal Ralhan, Jalandhar

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit. These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: Letters@tribunemail.com