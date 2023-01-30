 Adani must come clean : The Tribune India

Adani must come clean



Reference to ‘Hindenburg report on Adani Group leads to bloodbath on D-street’ and ‘LIC, SBI investments in Adani at risk: Cong’; the report, accusing the group for malpractices, should be convincingly contradicted by Adani otherwise there could be more panic in the share market. And if the rumoured high stakes of our financial giants like the LIC and SBI, besides other public sector banks, in the Adani group turns out to be true, our economy may be at a considerable risk. A bigger matter of concern should, however, be that if our key economic activities in strategic fields like ports. airports, highways, railways, power, solar energy and defence depend upon a few industrial houses, their slide could mean the slide of the nation’s economy and that may hit our strategic interests. Putting all eggs in one basket is certainly risky.

HL Sharma, Amritsar

Boom to bust

Refer to ‘Big Tech layoffs’; the so-called boom in the information technology sector was a sham. The high volume of layoffs are still continuing. It is bound to shatter those who faced the axe. One hopes this is only a temporary trend and not the start of a worsening recession which the IMF and the World Bank have already warned nations about.

RAMESH GUPTA, NARWANA

Mohalla clinics

The Punjab Government has started mohalla clinics for the benefit of ordinary people, but it appears that the government is renaming existing health centres as mohalla clinics, instead of opening new centres. The government should upgrade and overhaul old health centres. The most necessary and fundamental sectors of education and health need immediate attention. Infrastructure and appointments of personnel are the most important aspects. A little manipulation or ambiguous data projected or exaggerated advertisements to appease the masses might put the AAP in a spot in the next elections. The government should also avoid announcing more freebies and try to minimise the existing ones to stop its coffers from being depleted.

Dilwar Ali Meerak, TOHANA

Defend border integrity

Refer to ‘Access to 26 LAC patrol points cut by China’; the Leh SP’s revelation is disturbing. China has already usurped thousands sq km of Indian territory and still continues to nibble at our land. The PLA’s objection to the patrolling by Indian forces even in buffer zones speaks volumes of Chinese dominance. Instead of making rhetorical statements that India won’t allow even an inch of its territory to be usurped by the hostile neighbour, the government needs to see what is actually happening on the border and take appropriate action.

CS MANN, UNA

Leave judiciary alone

Reference to ‘Disclosing RAW reports serious: Rijiju targets Collegium again’; it is very unfortunate that the independence of the judiciary is being attacked time and again. The minister must read the Constitution which provides for, and underscores the judiciary’s independence. It is vital for the purpose of fair justice. There should be no interference by the legislature or the executive in the proceedings of the judiciary. In case of intervention, there may be an element of bias on the part of the judges in taking a fair decision. The power of appointment of judges vested in the executive is not an absolute power, but it is hedged in by some wholesome checks and safeguards. The President can’t appoint judges without consultation with the Chief Justice. Had the minister gone through the Constitution, he wouldn’t have issued an irrelevant statement.

Faqir Singh, by mail

The Lion of Punjab

January 28 was the 158th birth anniversary of the great martyr, Lala Lajpat Rai, belonging to Dhudike village in Punjab. Except an advertisement by the Punjab Government, there was no word about this ‘Punjab Kesari’, or the Lion of Punjab, who sacrificed his life during the freedom movement. When the British rained lathis on him, he had fearlessly uttered, ‘Mere upar lathi ka ek-ek prahar, videshi hukumat ke kafan me keel saabit hogi.’ And this is what happened.

RAJNI BALA, by mail

Padma awards

It has now become a practice to present Padma awards to unsung heroes. The country should feel proud of such personalities. A veteran doctor, snake catchers, Rasna creator, a Kannada author, an agricultural scientist etc., have figured on the list this year. Many of the awardees have been silently working for the betterment of society. This practice should continue in the future. These awards should be awarded to unsung heroes so that it may have a positive impact on future generations.

Yash Pal Ralhan, Jalandhar

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit. These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: Letters@tribunemail.com

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

4 killed as car hits bus on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway

2
Diaspora

Temple vandalised in Canada's Brampton

3
Jalandhar

Income tax raids held on premises of 2 Jalandhar pastors

4
Punjab

Indira Gandhi 'allowed' Bhindranwale to become Frankenstein monster: Man who led Operation Bluestar

5
Nation

Italian woman passenger punches crew member, creates ruckus on Abu Dhabi-Mumbai flight; arrested

6
Diaspora

Pakistan-based Sikh man alleges local Muslims threatened to kill him and his daughters; posts video

7
Business

Adani Group gets $400 million investment from UAE royals in share sale as Hindenburg war intensifies

8
Nation

Gujarat: Court sentences Asaram to life imprisonment in 2013 rape case

9
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: G20 delegates witness North India's vivid food, traditions and culture

10
Delhi

Air India urination case: Accused Shankar Mishra gets bail

Don't Miss

View All
Watch: McDonald launches its first fully automated store in US with robots delivering meals, netizens dismayed over suspected job slash
Trending

Watch: McDonald launches its first fully automated store in US with robots delivering meals, netizens concerned over suspected job slash

It’s Kangana Ranaut vs Urfi Javed on Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’ success: 'Queen' actor wants ‘uniform civil code’; latter says ‘I'm popular only because of my clothes’
Trending

It’s Kangana Ranaut vs Urfi Javed on Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’ success: 'Queen' actor wants ‘uniform civil code’; latter says ‘I'm popular only because of my clothes’

Watch: Rahul Gandhi enjoys snow fight with sister Priyanka on concluding day of Bharat Jodo Yatra in Srinagar
Trending

Watch: Rahul Gandhi enjoys snow fight with sister Priyanka on concluding day of Bharat Jodo Yatra in Srinagar

Here is why Pakistani-Bangladeshi-origin couple named their child 'India'
Trending

Here is why Pakistani-Bangladeshi-origin couple named their child 'India'

Watch: Indian women U-19 team jiving to Punjabi number ‘Kala Chashma’ after T20 World Cup triumph
Sports

Watch: Indian women U-19 team jiving to Punjabi number 'Kala Chashma' after T20 World Cup triumph

Soon, get rooftop solar power plant installed on house free of cost in city
Chandigarh Green push

Soon, get rooftop solar power plant installed on house free of cost in Chandigarh

Indian-origin Sikh Amar Singh gets Australian of the Year Local Hero award 2023 for community service
Diaspora

Indian-origin Sikh Amar Singh gets Australian of the Year Local Hero award 2023 for community service

British Indian Princess Sophia Duleep Singh to get Blue Plaque in UK
Diaspora

British Indian Princess Sophia Duleep Singh to get Blue Plaque in UK

Top News

GDP projection 6.5%, capex to push growth

GDP projection 6.5%, capex to push growth

Recovery from Covid complete, says CEA

Recovery from Covid complete, says CEA

Adani FPO fully subscribed

Adani FPO fully subscribed

Collegium sends 2 more names for elevation to SC

Collegium sends 2 more names for elevation to SC

On trail of illegal foreign funding, I-T sleuths raid 3 Punjab pastors

On trail of illegal foreign funding, I-T sleuths raid 3 Punjab pastors

Engaged in ‘miracle healing’, priests getting ‘huge donation...


Cities

View All

Schools of Eminence: Case of old wine in new bottle?

Schools of Eminence: Case of old wine in new bottle?

Union Budget: Booster dose for tourism, thrust to trade & industry top wish-list

Parking Issue - I: Lack of parking spaces for visitors leads to traffic jams in Amritsar

Cows roaming in fields keep farmers on toes

Artificially ripened fruits on sale risk health of residents in Amritsar district

Cleanliness to go into private hands at Sector 26 mandi in Chandigarh

Cleanliness to go into private hands at Sector 26 mandi in Chandigarh

G20 delegates take tour of landmarks in Chandigarh

32 more parking lots go free today in Chandigarh

3 firms in race for legacy waste lifting project at Panchkula dump

Eight years on, Chandigarh cop gets 4-year rigorous imprisonment in Rs 10K graft case

Class-12 student stabbed to death in Delhi

Class-12 student stabbed to death in Delhi

Air India urination case: Accused Shankar Mishra gets bail

2020 Delhi riots: SC irked over police seeking adjournment, says alternative arrangements needed

On education trip, 24 students hurt in Delhi accident

In a call to police, mentally challenged man threatens to kill Arvind Kejriwal

Income tax raids held on 2 Jalandhar pastors

Income tax raids held on premises of 2 Jalandhar pastors

Key demands met, protesters lift dharna at Lakhanpal village

Jalandhar: Ex-CPS and BJP leader KD Bhandari booked for abetment to suicide

Rain adds to woes of Latifpura oustees

Caught on camera: Robbers snatch cellphone from 2 girls

EPFO recovers Rs 33 lakh from 50 defaulting establishments in Ludhiana

EPFO recovers Rs 33 lakh from 50 defaulting establishments in Ludhiana

Two more members of extortion gang in police net

Two arrested with 250 gm of heroin in Ludhiana

Union Budget 2023-24: Ludhiana Industrialists, traders pin high hopes

500 children, parents given helmets under ‘Ride to Safety’ programme in Ludhiana

Attack on doctor: Association seeks immediate arrest of suspects in Patiala

Attack on doctor: Association seeks immediate arrest of suspects in Patiala

4 lawyers appointed defence counsels to aid poor people

Discourse on ‘India’s soft power in Kenya’ organised in Patiala

PSOU marks Mahatma Gandhi’s death anniversary

YPS Foundation Day: Play ‘Ammi’, cricket match enthral audience