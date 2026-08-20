Address Centre-state friction

Refer to ‘States, Parliament and the mining question’; in 2024, the Supreme Court had upheld the right of states to impose taxes on mining and minerals, and also allowed them to recover arrears. However, Parliament has now passed the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, which restricts states’ powers to impose taxes on mineral rights in order to provide a level playing field for mineral prospecting. The Centre’s rationalisation of taxes is a step towards facilitating greater investors’ interest in this sector. But some states have expressed their apprehension over the implications of these amendments. The friction between states and the Centre needs to be addressed.

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PL Singh, by mail

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Bill needs further scrutiny

The Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill needs further discussion. If the Centre truly believed in federalism, it should have called a meeting to discuss tax uncertainty and its economic impact. The National Mineral Policy provides for an inter-ministerial authority with representation from central ministries and states. A more predictable mining framework would encourage greater investment in a sector that is vital for the country’s growth.

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Yash Pal Ralhan, Jalandhar

Punjab needs good governance

Refer to ‘Migration is reshaping Punjab’; the large-scale migration of Punjabi youth to foreign lands remains a matter of concern. The disenchantment among the youth has been fuelled by a number of factors, mainly the inability of the state government to provide jobs commensurate with their qualification, lack of dignity of labour, poor quality of life marred by misgovernance. What the state needs is good governance and visionary political leadership. The youth, too, should speak truth to power if they want to improve their prospects.

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Karamjit Singh, Patiala

Deeper malaise in marriages

With reference to ‘Moms pray as rural Punjab men struggle to find brides’; the shortage of brides in parts of rural Punjab cannot simply be attributed to declining sex ratio. The deeper problem lies in long-standing social attitudes towards women and marriage. Society must reflect on why women may be reluctant to marry into families where they fear discrimination or lack of dignity. Besides, boys lag behind girls in academics, which gives the latter an edge in employment opportunities. Generally, girls are not keen to get married to less-educated men.

Vinny Sushil, Ferozepur

Black money hurts democracy

It refers to ‘Black money’; the Election Commission has to be equipped for getting rid of this menace. At the end of the day the wealthier candidates get tickets. The ECI sets a limit for spending in elections, but the wealthy candidates far exceed the limits thus creating an uneven field for honest candidates. Secret funds donated by industrial and business houses create a payback loop. Black money is seized in elections, cases are registered but the process is so tardy and convictions are rare. The EC should be given explicit power to countermand or cancel an election tainted by black money.

KR Bharti, Shimla

Online products under suspicion

Refer to ‘Food hygiene’; people who order packaged food items (like pulses, salt, sugar), cosmetics and drugs online are unaware that they are receiving expired and repackaged products. After a food product’s shelf life expires, large producers sell it to several new startups, who buy the expired goods in bulk and supply them in packets with new labels to deceive consumers. The gut microbiome of Indian people is changing, causing an increase in the incidence and prevalence of cardiovascular and metabolic diseases.

Ranbir Singh, Rohtak