Refer to ‘Delhi gang-rape was administrative failure’; Astha Kunj was not an aberration, it was a design failure. The heinous crime in a public park should shock us not only for its brutality but also for its predictability. The simplest yet the most hazardous response now is to lock parks after sunset, which unfairly punishes both victims and the city. Delhi requires three essential actions. First, address the liability issue; second, illuminate faces rather than roads; and third, conduct mandatory CPTED (Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design) audits for every park. A faulty light fixture is not just a maintenance issue; it undermines public trust.

Ashok Aggarwal, Kurukshetra

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Making Ayushman scheme work

Refer to ‘Healthcare hurdle’; the Ayushman scheme, launched with good intentions, needs practical reforms to make healthcare truly accessible. Automatic digital verification should eliminate paperwork, while emergency procedures should receive immediate, time-bound pre-authorisation. A single-window online system can reduce bureaucratic delays and enable patients to track approvals. Higher government healthcare spending and faster reimbursement to hospitals can improve implementation. Hospitals should be required to provide rational and effective treatment without unnecessary testing or inflated billing.

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Vijay Kumar Katial, Panchkula

Proactive efforts needed

Refer to ‘Healthcare hurdle’; the Rohtak experience should not only be a wake-up call for the state of Haryana but also for other states. To convert each eligible patient into a beneficiary, all that the government needs to do is adopt a multi-pronged approach. Intensifying awareness campaigns through gram panchayats, schools, ration shops, ASHA workers and vernacular newspapers is one effective method. Hospitals must put up a list of the services covered and a list of patients who were denied these services, so that course correction can be done. To ensure that each beneficiary has access to dignified and affordable healthcare, all stakeholders must be completely aligned.

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Bal Govind, Noida

A brave act saves many lives

Refer to ‘Indian captain fights off co-pilot trying to crash Israel-bound plane’; confronted with a sudden and grave crisis after being attacked by the co-pilot, the Indian captain showed extraordinary presence of mind and courage. Though badly injured, he managed to stabilise the plane till help came from other crew members. The motive of the attacker co-pilot is still unclear. But for Capt Smit Machchhar’s bravery, the plane could have met a disastrous end. He has rightly been hailed as Hero No.1 by Modi, Netanyahu, Trump and other world leaders.

Wg Cdr CL Sehgal (retd), Jalandhar

Testament to human courage

Apropos of ‘Indian captain fights off co-pilot trying to crash Israel-bound plane’; the harrowing incident aboard a Flydubai flight serves as a chilling reminder of mid-air vulnerabilities, yet it ultimately highlights an extraordinary act of courage. Despite being severely injured, Capt Smit Machchhar fought back, preventing a crash and enabling passengers and cabin crew to enter the cockpit to neutralise the attacker. In a world often marred by tragedy, the Indian pilot’s valour shines as an inspiring testament to human bravery and professional duty. The mid-air assault carries crucial lessons for global aviation. Air safety standards must evolve to address internal security breaches with the same seriousness as applied to external threats.

Sanjay Chopra, Mohali

Protect India’s diversity

The ongoing digital census operations appear to be selective and partisan. Caste questionnaires smack of politics, which is being played with impunity. A dichotomy is perceptible as Pandora’s box has opened up. Census operations have been advanced in states going to polls shortly, whereas uniformity in their timing should have been the hallmark of the exercise. There is a dearth of vision and insight on the part of leaders. So arbitrary rules and regulations must be reviewed to protect and promote India’s composite culture and peaceful coexistence.

Jarnail Singh Brar, Bathinda