Adhere to traffic rules

Refer to ‘HP’s unsafe highways’; the high rate of road accidents in the hill state is worrisome. The government should take drastic measures to ensure the safety of drivers and passengers. As Himachal Pradesh is a very popular tourist destination, safe driving assumes greater significance. The government must prioritise the upkeep of national highways to curb accidents. Overspeeding and drunk driving are the main causes of road mishaps. Better traffic management on the highways and roads is a must. We can chip in by adhering to the traffic rules for the sake of our own safety and that of others.

Ravi Sharma, Dhariwal

Centre’s stubborn stand

Apropos of ‘ED chief’s extension’; Sanjay Kumar Mishra getting an extension for the third time shows the autocratic attitude of the Centre. Had anybody been so indispensable, the country would not have made even an iota of progress after the death of Jawaharlal Nehru. But it didn’t happen nor shall it happen. The stubborn stand taken by the Centre is a vulgar display of its majority in Parliament. In the absence of a strong Opposition, the Centre’s wilfulness is overriding the opinion of others. Why didn’t Mishra himself refuse an extension to show respect for the apex court’s order?

Chaman Arora, Ferozepur City

Exploitation of sportswomen

Refer to ‘Sportswomen merit respect’; the writer has rightly observed that there should be a law to bar politicians from heading or entering sports bodies. This is not the first such controversy. Earlier, a junior athletics coach had accused another politician (former Sports Minister of Haryana) of sexual harassment. Cases of sexual exploitation will discourage girls from pursuing a career in sports. The Sports Ministry must take a serious note of the allegations made by our medal-winning wrestlers. Had the accused (BJP MP) been from an Opposition party, he would have been sacked and even arrested by now. The episode has divided the sports fraternity. These wrestlers have inspired many girls and women. They indeed deserve respect.

SK Panesar, by mail

No progress in probe

If a politician wears a BJP badge, he becomes immune to the law (‘Sportswomen merit respect’). The wrestlers waited for three months, hoping that the findings of the Mary Kom-headed Oversight Committee would be shared with them. That those months have elapsed is another indicator of the authorities’ callous response to the allegations of sexual harassment. The writer says that whenever any woman approaches the police with a molestation complaint, instructions are that an FIR should be immediately filed and the offender arrested. However, nothing of this sort happened in this case. Though two FIRs have been registered eventually, the investigation is not making any progress. The case shows that there is no rule of law in this country and that ‘might is right’.

Beant Singh Bedi, mohali

Manipur on the boil

Apropos of ‘Violence over quota row, shoot at sight in Manipur’; the HC order directing the state government to recommend the inclusion of the Meiteis in the ST list has brought to the fore long-standing fault lines between the plains-dwelling community and the state’s hill tribes. The tribal people in the state fear that the grant of the ST status to non-tribal groups will eat into their quota benefits. The developments highlight the delicate ethnic situation in the North-East and the urgent need to handle it cautiously. As the North-East needs normalisation to maximise its economic potential, only all-round economic growth can reduce such inter-ethnic tensions in the region. And now since the ball is in the Centre’s court, the Union Government needs to find a long-term solution.

SK Singh, by mail

Hostile neighbour

Refer to ‘No breakthrough in India-China LAC talks’; Chinese leaders keep repeating that the situation along the LAC is stable and both countries should move ahead to improve their relations. But the ground reality is entirely different as the Chinese often violate border agreements. This has led to a trust deficit. In successive rounds of talks between military commanders, no progress has been achieved because China is not making any effort to resolve the differences on the basis of mutually agreed border pacts. Since China’s pronouncements and actions do not synchronise, India must demand the resolution of LAC issues on priority for peace and tranquillity in the border areas. Besides, strategic defences should be strengthened in view of the unpredictable conduct of Chinese People’s Liberation Army.

Subhash Vaid, New Delhi

