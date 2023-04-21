 Admit it was a mistake : The Tribune India

Admit it was a mistake



Reference to the editorial ‘Remission in Bano case’; the Supreme Court reviewing the remission of the 11 convicts in the case gives hope that justice may, after all, be served to the victims of the horrendous crime. The Gujarat government is unable to furnish the reasons for the premature release of the convicts. Was the decision taken according to someone’s whims? Rather than defending its decision and wasting the precious time of the court, it will be prudent for the state government to gracefully admit to its folly and send the convicts back to jail. This will at least be a face-saving exercise. Otherwise, in the end, it may have to eat humble pie.

Deepak Singhal, Noida

Grave issue

Apropos of ‘Remission in Bano case’; the apex court has made a pertinent observation. A massacre cannot be equated with a single murder. Trials and convictions, etc., of important cases are in the public domain, and also with judicial officers. But they can only act when the matter is brought to their notice. In this case, the Supreme Court has taken suo motu action as the matter is sensitive. Some convicts were granted a very long parole, which is unjustifiable. The convicts were treated as war heroes, which is a horrendous and shameful act on the part of society. With the present CJI occupying the highest seat of law and justice, there is a feeling of reassurance among the public regarding justice, which in recent times, seems to have lost credibility.

BM SINGH, AMRITSAR

Stick to visa norms

Refer to ‘Oz varsities cautious’; it is always better to observe visa norms to pursue studies in a foreign land. Illegally procured papers may land one in a dark alley and dash the dreams of a progressive life. Parents must remain alert and not fall prey to unscrupulous agents and end up losing their hard-earned money. The right course should always be preferred and adopted if one is serious about making a career abroad in a hassle-free way. Improper procedure may result in deportation.

Subhash Vaid, New Delhi

Craze for foreign land

Apropos of ‘Oz varsities cautious’; it is shameful and distressing that Indians have been pulled up for flouting norms. Nowadays, there is a craze among Indian students to go abroad. As soon as students pass Class XII examinations, parents rush to immigration agents and ask them to send their children to any foreign university! They are ready to shell out any amount for it. However, many of them fall prey to false promises made by travel agents. If somehow students do fly overseas, they have a tendency to manipulate visa or university rules, diminishing India’s image. The government should come out with a sound policy in this regard.

Swati Bansal, by mail

Create new jobs

Reference to ‘At 142.86 cr, India to be most populous by June-end, will surpass China by 29L’; though a rise in population promotes economic advancement, it also presents serious social and economic problems, like poverty, unemployment and inequality. India should make investments in not just education, but also in fields pertaining to health, nutrition and skills for employability. The authorities must encourage equitable growth and deal with the underlying issues that lead to high fertility rates if they want to ensure that population growth in the country is both sustainable and advantageous for all citizens. Besides, it is vital to create new job opportunities.

Lavisha, Mandi

Control population

India is projected to overtake China as the world’s most populous nation. As the population increases, the demand for food, water and energy will rise. India is already facing challenges in meeting the basic needs of its citizens. Another big problem will be unemployment. India already has a high rate of unemployment. The rise in population will also put a strain on environment, leading to issues such as air pollution, water pollution and deforestation. It is the government’s responsibility to take steps to control population by undertaking a campaign to educate people about the benefits of small families. This way, we will be able to control the birth rate and turn population growth to our advantage.

Navjot, Kangra

Advantage India

Reference to the news report ‘At 142.86 cr, India to be most populous by June-end, will surpass China by 29L’; India now has the advantage of a young population that China had to rise economically 30 years ago. India’s large working population can take our economy to new heights. No one can stop India from becoming a superpower.

Shakti Singh, Karnal

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit. These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: [email protected]

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Amritsar

Amritpal Singh's wife Kirandeep stopped from boarding London flight at Amritsar airport; sent back to village

2
J & K

J-K: 5 Army jawans killed in terror attack in Poonch; assault rifles, grenades used to target vehicle

3
Entertainment

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha are engaged; couple to tie the knot in October

4
Nation

Surat court rejects Rahul Gandhi's plea for stay on conviction in defamation case

5
Pollywood

Diljit Dosanjh enjoys 'chaa paani with one and only' Diplo 'Jatt', followed by some bhangra

6
Haryana

Residents want NOC from RWAs, neighbours mandatory for 4 floors

7
Punjab

Punjab govt mulling recovering cost of legal expenses incurred on keeping UP don at Ropar jail from ministers responsible: Bhagwant Mann

8
Punjab

Where is Amritpal Singh? One month on, no sight of pro-Khalistan activisit except in CCTV footage

9
Nation EXPLAINER

What next for Rahul Gandhi and his electoral career?

10
Nation

Supreme Court orders immediate release of 2 senior UP govt officials

Don't Miss

View All
Man outsmarts AI tool ChatGPT to get ‘unethical’ and ‘illegal’ information, netizens in splits to see intelligent machine tricked
Trending

Man outsmarts AI tool ChatGPT to get ‘unethical’ and ‘illegal’ information, netizens in splits to see intelligent machine being tricked

Diljit Dosanjh enjoys 'chaa paani with one and only' Diplo 'Jatt', followed by some bhangra
Pollywood

Diljit Dosanjh enjoys 'chaa paani with one and only' Diplo 'Jatt', followed by some bhangra

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha are engaged; couple to tie the knot in October
Entertainment

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha are engaged; couple to tie the knot in October

Chinese acrobat falls to death during mid-air stunt with husband, video surfaces
Trending

Chinese acrobat falls to death during mid-air stunt with husband, video surfaces

Work on recarpeting of roads suspended after G20 Summit
Amritsar

Work on recarpeting of roads suspended in Amritsar after G20 Summit

Manali covered in white; tourists, hoteliers elated
Himachal

Manali covered in white; tourists, hoteliers elated

Ambala girl, father apologise days after controversy at Golden Temple
Punjab

Ambala girl, father apologise days after controversy at Golden Temple

'Can I Take Vamika On Date?': Little kid’s message for Virat during IPL match faces backlash, netizens want parents be penalised
Trending

'Can I Take Vamika On Date?': Little kid’s message for Virat during IPL match faces backlash, netizens want parents be penalised

Top News

Army truck ambushed, 5 soldiers dead

Army truck ambushed, 5 soldiers dead

Attack by terrorists near Poonch’s Bhimber Gali area | Assa...

Murmu’s remarks on Staines murder were ‘misconstrued’

Murmu’s remarks on Staines murder were ‘misconstrued’

21 years later, 67 Naroda Gam accused acquitted

21 years later, 67 Naroda Gam accused acquitted

11 Muslims were burnt alive in Ahmedabad locality in Feb 200...

Surat court rejects Rahul’s plea for stay on conviction, Cong to move HC

Surat court rejects Rahul’s plea for stay on conviction, Cong to move HC

Assam, Arunachal sign pact to resolve boundary dispute

Assam, Arunachal sign pact to resolve boundary dispute


Cities

View All

Amritpal Singh's wife Kirandeep stopped at Amritsar airport as she tries to board flight to London: Punjab Police sources

Amritpal Singh's wife Kirandeep stopped from boarding London flight at Amritsar airport; sent back to village

97% of wheat procured

Ambala girl, father apologise days after controversy at Golden Temple

3 days after attack on BJP leader, police find clues about accused

JAC of unaided colleges takes out candlelight march in Amritsar

Army leaves it to Punjab Police to verify Gunner’s sodomy allegation

Bathinda military station killings: Army leaves it to Punjab Police to verify Gunner's sodomy allegation

Bathinda firing case solved, Army guard killed 4 jawans; ‘was sexually harassed, sodomised by them’

Punjab vigilance bureau files charge sheet against AAP MLA Amit Rattan Kotfatta, his PA in bribery case

Bathinda killings: Court of inquiry to look into 'lapses'

Killing of 4 Army jawans in Bathinda insider's job: Cops

RLA ‘benefitted’ 200 owners by delay in vehicle registration

RLA ‘benefitted’ 200 owners by delay in vehicle registration

Ex-taxation officer faces disciplinary action over lapses

No more rain for now, mercury likely to go up

A first: Robot-assisted kidney transplant performed at PGI

High Court puts UT, civic body on notice

13-bed illegal hospital raided in Gurugram, 3 held

13-bed illegal hospital raided in Gurugram, 3 held

School teacher arrested for demanding nude pictures, sexual favours from Delhi woman on Instagram

Rahul Gandhi interacts with students preparing for UPSC, SSC exams in Mukherjee Nagar

Karni Sena chief Surajpal Amu’s brother hangs self to death in Oyo room in Gurugram

Jamtara gang that duped 2,000 people busted; 21K SIMs seized

Inter-state fake currency gang busted, four nabbed

Inter-state fake currency gang busted, four nabbed

68 fined in special campaign against underage driving

Liberian youngster arrested for raping foreign student

No steps taken to check rising dog bite cases

Ex-MLA quizzed for 6 hours

Rain, hailstorm worsen wheat pangs for farmers

Rain, hailstorm worsen wheat pangs for farmers

Tardy lifting of procured wheat worries farmers

Teachers’ body questions appointment of principals

Major fire averted at Punjabi varsity

Active Covid cases in Patiala district rise to 137