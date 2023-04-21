Admit it was a mistake

Reference to the editorial ‘Remission in Bano case’; the Supreme Court reviewing the remission of the 11 convicts in the case gives hope that justice may, after all, be served to the victims of the horrendous crime. The Gujarat government is unable to furnish the reasons for the premature release of the convicts. Was the decision taken according to someone’s whims? Rather than defending its decision and wasting the precious time of the court, it will be prudent for the state government to gracefully admit to its folly and send the convicts back to jail. This will at least be a face-saving exercise. Otherwise, in the end, it may have to eat humble pie.

Deepak Singhal, Noida

Grave issue

Apropos of ‘Remission in Bano case’; the apex court has made a pertinent observation. A massacre cannot be equated with a single murder. Trials and convictions, etc., of important cases are in the public domain, and also with judicial officers. But they can only act when the matter is brought to their notice. In this case, the Supreme Court has taken suo motu action as the matter is sensitive. Some convicts were granted a very long parole, which is unjustifiable. The convicts were treated as war heroes, which is a horrendous and shameful act on the part of society. With the present CJI occupying the highest seat of law and justice, there is a feeling of reassurance among the public regarding justice, which in recent times, seems to have lost credibility.

BM SINGH, AMRITSAR

Stick to visa norms

Refer to ‘Oz varsities cautious’; it is always better to observe visa norms to pursue studies in a foreign land. Illegally procured papers may land one in a dark alley and dash the dreams of a progressive life. Parents must remain alert and not fall prey to unscrupulous agents and end up losing their hard-earned money. The right course should always be preferred and adopted if one is serious about making a career abroad in a hassle-free way. Improper procedure may result in deportation.

Subhash Vaid, New Delhi

Craze for foreign land

Apropos of ‘Oz varsities cautious’; it is shameful and distressing that Indians have been pulled up for flouting norms. Nowadays, there is a craze among Indian students to go abroad. As soon as students pass Class XII examinations, parents rush to immigration agents and ask them to send their children to any foreign university! They are ready to shell out any amount for it. However, many of them fall prey to false promises made by travel agents. If somehow students do fly overseas, they have a tendency to manipulate visa or university rules, diminishing India’s image. The government should come out with a sound policy in this regard.

Swati Bansal, by mail

Create new jobs

Reference to ‘At 142.86 cr, India to be most populous by June-end, will surpass China by 29L’; though a rise in population promotes economic advancement, it also presents serious social and economic problems, like poverty, unemployment and inequality. India should make investments in not just education, but also in fields pertaining to health, nutrition and skills for employability. The authorities must encourage equitable growth and deal with the underlying issues that lead to high fertility rates if they want to ensure that population growth in the country is both sustainable and advantageous for all citizens. Besides, it is vital to create new job opportunities.

Lavisha, Mandi

Control population

India is projected to overtake China as the world’s most populous nation. As the population increases, the demand for food, water and energy will rise. India is already facing challenges in meeting the basic needs of its citizens. Another big problem will be unemployment. India already has a high rate of unemployment. The rise in population will also put a strain on environment, leading to issues such as air pollution, water pollution and deforestation. It is the government’s responsibility to take steps to control population by undertaking a campaign to educate people about the benefits of small families. This way, we will be able to control the birth rate and turn population growth to our advantage.

Navjot, Kangra

Advantage India

Reference to the news report ‘At 142.86 cr, India to be most populous by June-end, will surpass China by 29L’; India now has the advantage of a young population that China had to rise economically 30 years ago. India’s large working population can take our economy to new heights. No one can stop India from becoming a superpower.

Shakti Singh, Karnal

